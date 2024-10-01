A downtown nightclub gets kinky 

click to enlarge

click image

In 2023, ROAR nightclub — usually known for its trivia, drag brunches and karaoke nights — staged a full production of the Broadway musical “Little Shop of Horrors.”Drag queen Vivian Darling directed, and every show sold out. The production was such a success, in fact, that ROAR decided to make annual musicals part of the events roster. This year, they’ll stage the Tony Award-winning show “Kinky Boots” October 13-29.Darling is director again, as well as lighting and scenic designer, and said the Broadway shows are all about showcasing a different side of drag.“You go out for a night of drag and you know exactly what to expect — all the boys and girls doing stunts,” said Darling. “But there's also a subset of drag that doesn't do that, and what they do is still valid.”“Kinky Boots,” which features music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, is about two unlikely business partners, Charlie and Lola, who realize they have more in common than they first believed.“I would describe (the show) as a celebration of self and just embracing who you are,” said Darling. “The show’s message was perfect for ROAR because that’s what we are: a place where everyone can go and be celebrated.”The cast of eight is made up of ROAR performers and community members with strong ties to the local theater scene. G. Conyers, who plays the lead role of Lola, is no stranger to the stage — but this will be his first time performing in drag.“I accepted the role knowing I'd have to push myself out of my comfort zone,” said Conyers, who teaches fifth grade and bartends at ROAR on weekends. “I know I'm in good hands, because some of our other drag queen performing friends are in charge of makeup and hair.”Conyers hopes the audience walks away understanding the message and uses it to reevaluate what’s important to them.“I think another theme would be ‘be willing to give others grace,’” he said. “There's some good dance numbers, some fun songs, but also some very heart wrenching moments.”Darling, who has a theater background, wanted to combine that with drag to produce the Broadway shows in a fresh way, and said it has paid off tenfold.“It's allowing people that are a part of the show to express themselves and be creative,” said Darling. “It's also allowing the community to see that we have a rich amount of diverse talent. We want to celebrate that.”