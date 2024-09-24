Best foot forward 

The local dance scene continues to grow, with emerging artists consistently presenting work and established companies pushing boundaries with new choreography. This fall, performances from both local and visiting artists promise to engage audiences of all demographics: modern and ballet performances dot the calendar for those who want to be wowed by athleticism and grace; Ganandagon’s Native American Concert of Music and Dance weaves art with culture; while Rochester Fringe Festival and RocHaha Festivals offer never-been-done before acts.
From breakdance battles to belly dance, the Rochester Fringe Festival gives audiences a glimpse at the diverse talents of dancers in the Rochester community and beyond. Traditional proscenium stage shows at School of the Arts will feature Rochester City Ballet, SOTA alumni, Tetra Dance Company, A Touch of Dance and Kalyna Ukrainian Dance Ensemble. Dance crews Velocity and The Urban Boys perform, and the annual Fringe Street Beat brings a breakdance battle to The Bowl at MLK Jr. Park. Swing dance, Middle Eastern and North African dances and Celtic dance will all be represented as well, fully rounding out the offerings at Fringe.
September 10-21, shows range from free to ticketed. rochesterfringe.com
The inaugural RocHaha Clown Festival kicks off September 24 at the Multi-Use Community Cultural Center (MuCCC) with a showcase of local artists, “Itchy Clowns Night (A Rochester Community Cabaret).” The festival, co-produced by performing artist Katherine Marino and PUSH Physical Theatre Creative Director Ashley Jones, includes performances, workshops and community engagement opportunities. Each event features elements of clowning, including circus and physical theater, puppetry and animation, mime and wordless theater and object theater. With its combination of local participation and world-renowned guest artists, RocHaha hopes to bring clowning to the forefront of the Rochester arts scene.
September 24-28 at MuCCC. Tickets are $15-35. rochaha.com
Ganondagan presents E-YAH-PAH-HAH: Native American Concert of Music and Dance on at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 27. E-Yah-Pah-Hah, a Quapaw word meaning “town crier,” will include music by Native American classical composers performed live by ECMS Woodwind Quintet, led by Kae Wilbert (Cherokee). Daystar Dance Company, the first dance company in the United States to be created with all-native performers, will perform Indigenous contemporary dance under the direction of Rosalie Jones (Pembina Chippewa-Cree). The artists specialize in cultural storytelling of the Northwest Coast and the Great Lakes Region, the Anishinaabe and Haudenosaunee. October 27 at Seneca Art & Culture Center at Ganondagan. Free. ganondagan.org
Rochester City Ballet will perform the familiar classic “The Nutcracker” alongside the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra at the end of November, marking 25 years of the iconic collaboration that brings a sprinkling of magic to each holiday season. Though the score by Tchaikovsky is traditional, the dancers of Rochester City Ballet bring a fresh, contemporary feeling to the choreography. The company will also offer a sensory-friendly performance at the Fort Hill Performing Arts Center to allow all families to experience the enchanting world of the Nutcracker. November 27, 29, 30, and December 1 at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre. $21-114. rpo.org
Garth Fagan Dance will host its annual home showcase at Monroe Community College, performing works by Fagan and new Artistic Director Norwood Pennewell. The impressive dancers are known for their athleticism and mastery of the infamous Fagan technique, a combination of modern and Afro-Caribbean styles. Since their leadership transition in early 2024, the company has continued to excel in the balancing act of creating new works while keeping the feel of Fagan’s choreography alive. Their showcase is certain to offer audiences a glimpse of the past, present and future of Garth Fagan Dance. December 5-8 at Monroe Community College. garthfagan-dance.org
