'Shrek the Musical' tour stop is a homecoming for local performer 

PHOTO PROVIDED.

The company of 'Shrek the Musical,' with Rochester native Demetrio Alomar at far right.

PHOTO PROVIDED.

Demetrio Alomar, second from left, studied theater arts at School of the Arts and graduated from Nazareth University with a musical theater degree in 2020.

PHOTO PROVIDED.

Demetrio Alomar, far right, also appeared in a 'Shrek the Musical' production as a student at School of the Arts.

Demetrio Alomar spent his senior year at Nazareth University preparing to showcase his musical theater talents onstage. During a trip to New York City in early 2020, he made valuable connections he looked to capitalize on, but the timing just wasn’t right.“I had agents and managers messaging me, wanting to set up meetings with me,” Alomar said. “I was like, 'wow, everything's in the palm of my hand.' And then two or three days later, the world shut down.”The Rochester native nevertheless found his way. Alomar used idle time during the pandemic to forge a new path — one that has led him to a spot in the touring production of “Shrek the Musical.” That tour will bring him back home, for a weekend at least, when the show comes to West Herr Auditorium Theatre from May 11-12.To hear him tell the tale, the intervening years have been a blessed journey. Born with a paralyzed vocal cord, Alomar suffered further damage in a fire and was ordered to rest and, eventually, undergo surgery. The pandemic allowed him time to do both, all while self-taping auditions.Those led to callbacks and shows around the country. In 2023, he appeared in a workshop of a new musical in Bloomington, Indiana. Alomar got the call for a second “Shrek” audition while working on a cruise ship. He timed the trip between dates on the boat. It worked out.“My voice is healthier than ever,” he said. “Initially, [my doctor] was like, ‘it looks like a bomb went off.’ Now he's like, ‘this looks like a different person.’ So I truly do believe that everything happens for a reason.”The touring production of “Shrek the Musical,” a tweaked version of what premiered on Broadway in 2008 with music from Jeanine Tesori and a book by David Lindsay-Abaire, finds the broad-shouldered Alomar in the role of two patriarchs: Papa Ogre (Shrek’s dad) and Papa Bear.He utilizes Bunraku puppetry (a form of traditional Japanese puppet theater) for portions of the show, harnessing the juvenile energy of young Shrek while also projecting the woes of Shrek’s father.“We worked with experts to really find the tension, when we have to hold tension in the puppets and make it lifelike,” said Alomar. “It really helped me build another skill and create the magic of the world.”He began honing his craft in sixth grade, when a teacher encouraged him to pursue acting and got him familiar with monologues. Alomar lovingly likened it to a boot camp.His very first role was the lead in “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” an experience that proved to be a crucible.“When I tell you I was tone deaf, I truly mean that from the bottom of my heart,” he said. “I just recently watched that video, and I was like, 'this is why we practice.'”Alomar then enrolled at School of the Arts, where he said teachers like Luke Fellows pushed him to develop a strong work ethic. Fellows even directed Alomar in SOTA’s production of “Shrek the Musical,” where Alomar landed the role of diminutive ruler Lord Farquaad.“He was walking everywhere on his knees, which, sometimes I look back and go, why did I do this to this poor kid?” Fellows said, with a laugh.But he also praised Alomar’s commitment to bettering himself over time.“He didn't mind singing off key so that eventually he would do it brilliantly,” Fellows said. “It’s great to hold up someone like Demetrio and say, 'you feel like you can't do it now, but it’s the willingness to try that makes the difference.'”Alomar, for his part, said he’s lucky to have had those opportunities in the arts, especially when he considers how they changed the lives of some of his peers. He wants to give back, beginning with a visit to Fellows and his old school while he’s in town. And though he’s only barely begun his first act, Alomar already has a plan for his second: a degree in drama therapy to help underprivileged communities.“School of the Arts changed my life,” he said. He’s got his eyes on establishing “an after-school program where we use drama to really help kids work through what they're going through,” here in Rochester and beyond.First, he’s coming home for Mother’s Day weekend for two “Shrek” shows, where he plans to spend some brief but meaningful time with his biggest supporters — his family. And naturally, he plans to be an unofficial Flower City tour guide.“I’m making sure everyone in this cast gets a Garbage Plate.”