Theatre Review | ‘The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley’ 

click to enlarge Photos by Ron Heerkens Jr. & Goat Factory Media

From left, Carl Del Buono as Mr. Darcy and Jess Ruby as Elizabeth Bennet Darcy.

click to enlarge Photos by Ron Heerkens Jr. & Goat Factory Media

From left, Ian Yates as Brian, the footman, and Lauren McCall as the new maid, Cassie.

click to enlarge Photos by Ron Heerkens Jr. & Goat Factory Media

From left, Mary Kathryn Withers Tagliamonti as Pemberely housekeeper, Mrs. Reynolds, and Jess Ruby as Elizabeth Bennet Darcy.

[email protected]

click image

There’s a lot of speculation about what happens after the fairytale ending. Boy and girl meet, fall in love (of course, through a little tribulation), and get married. Happily ever after.“The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley,” which runs through December 30 at Blackfriars Theatre, is the second in a trio of holiday plays by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon that imagine Austenland after the wedding of Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet. How does her difficult family fit into their idyllic life at Pemberley? Does Darcy have to deal with his mother-in-law during the holidays? Does Lizzie continue to solve her sisters’ problems? And what of Mr. Collins — will he have excellent boiled potatoes at Pemberley?In 2022, Blackfriars Theatre presented “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” essentially a fan fiction take on the first Christmas at Pemberely that focuses on shy sister Mary falling in love. This year, it’s “The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley,” and the gang’s all here: Darcy, Lizzie, Lydia, and oops — Wickham, too. Which isn’t really a spoiler, since the title of the show is plural and only Lydia is there at the top of the play.Audience members (and Blackfriars fans) who saw last year’s “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” may quickly recognize this show as happening at the same time, as “The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley” is taking place in the kitchen (or, ‘below stairs’) of the grand estate while the former show takes place in the drawing room upstairs. Enter new cast members Eddie Coomber (Wickham), Lauren McCall (the new maid, Cassie), Mary Kathryn Withers Tagliamonti (Pemberely housekeeper, Mrs. Reynolds), and Ian Yates (Brian, the footman). Fiona Criddle (Lydia), Carl Del Buono (Mr. Darcy), and Jess Ruby (Elizabeth) reprise their roles from 2022, along with director Lindsay Warren Baker.Baker is an ideal directing choice; in addition to her work as an instructor of operaand acting coach at Eastman School of Music, she co-wrote the book, music & lyrics for “Austen’s Pride: A New Musical of Pride and Prejudice,” an original, Broadway-bound musical. She understands the characters, chemistry, and plot lines thoroughly — which shows in every minute of the two-hour play.The cast is small yet mighty, packing the punch of talent needed to play such revered characters (especially in the case of Del Buono and Ruby). Coomber portrays Wickham with all the necessary slipperiness; while the chemistry between McCall and Yates grows admirably throughout the two acts. It’s Tagliamonti who really steals the show, though, with her superb accent and expert command of both the fictitious household and the audience-filled house.Scenic design by Allen Wright Shannon and props by Carrie Grinstead add a magical element of escape to the show; from ornate windows and a hanging chandelier to a wooden table and sideboard filled with china — the set really looks like the ‘downstairs’ kitchen of a grand estate. Costume design by Diane Spacher and wigs by Laura Fox continue the fantasy with enough empire-waisted lace, satin, and elaborate curly updos to make Jane Austen proud.On Saturday, December 16, audience members can enjoy complimentary cupcakes and a bubbly (248th!) birthday toast to Jane Austen at the 8 p.m. performance. The show is also partnered with the Jane Austen Society of North America (JASNA) and local small business Writers and Books — upcoming book deals and special events surrounding the show are to be anticipated.“The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley” is a feel-good holiday trip to Austenland that leaves audience members curious about the third installment in this trilogy — and, for some reason, craving orange biscuits.