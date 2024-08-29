Acme Bar & Pizza to close after 26 years 

A Reddit post
from this afternoon hinted that Acme Bar & Pizza
will close this Saturday, August 31 after 26 years as a late night staple in Rochester — the news was confirmed by Acme bar manager Chelsea Brown.
click to enlarge
- FILE PHOTO
- A slice of Acme's beloved cup 'n' char pizza.
While the business has not made an official announcement of their own on any channels, the 495 Monroe Avenue business and property is currently listed for $450,000 on LoopNet
.
CITY has oft written about Acme as a go-to for late night eats
(especially the tater tots and cup 'n' char-cardboard crust pepperoni slices), as well as its legendary basement bathroom
. Acme has also been named one of downtown's best dive bars almost annually in the CITY Best Of Awards.
It was long part of the active nightlife along Monroe Avenue — from Mark's Texas Hots and Acme to Gitsis and JD Oxford's — that felt like a rite of passage for millennials and Gen X over the past two decades.
Leah Stacy is the editor of CITY.
click image