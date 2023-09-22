Deaf Awareness Week relaunches in Rochester 

click to enlarge
- Rochester Community Players presented Shakespeare's "The Tempest" in both ASL and English in 2021. Deaf Awareness Week will feature productions of RBTL's "Frozen" and Geva's "The Wizard of Oz" with ASL interpreters.
Rochester's reputation as a haven for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community is well-established — one of the largest populations in the nation, per capita, calls the region home. But while Deaf Awareness Week is typically observed during the last week of September each year, it hasn't happened here since 2018.
This year, more than 25 local organizations are participating in Deaf Awareness Week from September 23 — 30. The week will kick off with a keynote address from deaf actress Marlee Matlin (best known for films "Children of a Lesser God" and "CODA") at Nazareth University, and includes the grand opening of Deaf Refugee Advocacy on September 26. Throughout the week there will be events at Lollypop Farm, The Strong, Irondequoit Public Library, Boulder Coffee,George Eastman Museum, Memorial Art Gallery, and elsewhere, all with ASL interpreters.
Previously, DAW was held every two years, but when no events happened last year, local comedian Tom Willard took it upon himself to coordinate the newest iteration. He now plans to make it an annual occurrence.
“I think many are isolated, I know I am,” Willard said via email. “So I think it's important, even if just for one week a year, that deaf and hard-of-hearing people feel welcome and included in hearing-world things without the need to make special arrangements weeks in advance.”
Willard has long been an advocate for making arts and culture events in the Rochester area more accessible for the deaf community. “I don’t want to see Deaf people hiding out of sight,” are his words on the local Deaf Awareness Week
website. “I want to see us doing things out in the ‘real world’ with the accommodations we need.”
The purpose of Deaf Awareness Week is not only about deaf people feeling connected to the wider community, but also about the hearing community learning to accommodate those who are deaf. Willard said some organizations are ill-prepared or ill-informed to handle accessibility requests for ASL interpreters and live captioning.
“I've been asked how many will be in my ‘group,’ as if deaf people all live on the same commune and I can post a sign-up sheet in the dining hall,” he said. “The idea of places being proactive about providing accommodations can be a confusing thing.”
For a full schedule of events, visit dawrochester.org.
Daniel J. Kushner is an arts writer at CITY. He can be reached at [email protected].
