Making spiritless bright 

Navigating the holidays as an alcohol-free person isn’t always fun, but being spiritless through the season doesn’t make you a Grinch. Whether it’s due to health and wellness goals, pregnancy, or simply a desire to skip the hangover, the decision to ditch alcohol is a personal one. From scouting mocktail menus to educating yourself as an ally, writer and non-drinker Elise Martinez shares five ways to support the zero-proof people in your life.
Going out:
- Caramel Bakery and Bar offers a list of seasonal spiritless specials.
While they may not be hitting up happy hour, non-drinkers still want to be invited for a night out. No, not just as a designated driver. Just as you might for friends with other dietary restrictions, take a moment to review menus for non-alcoholic options.
- An NA cocktail at Caramel Bakery and Bar.
For an upscale experience, book a table at Redd
, 24 Winthrop Street in the East End. In addition to their dinner menu from Michelin- star rated chef and owner Richard Reddington, they offer an entire menu of carefully curated mocktails. Or, if cozy and casual is your vibe, stop into Caramel Bakery and Bar
, 645 Park Avenue, where you’ll find a list of seasonal spiritless specials and decadent desserts to pair.
Staying in
:
Whether playing host or going as a guest, making sure your friends feel comfortable is the courteous thing to do. With the zero-proof beverage industry at an all-time high, there’s no excuse to show up with sparkling grape juice. Go local and low effort with something from local pop-up AltBar’s Bottle Shop
, or grab a growler of kombucha from Katboocha
. If you want to go the extra mile, pick up supplies for a festive mocktail. It can be as easy as cranberry juice, lime, seltzer, and simple syrup.
Tokens of encouragement
- A flight at Just Juice 4 Life.
:
The holiday season is the perfect time to exercise the love language of gift-giving. It can also be one of the most challenging times of year to manage as a non-drinker, so a little encouragement makes a big difference. Keep the love local with something from Ash + Willow Co.
, which offers gifts such as alcohol-free milestone celebration cards, encouraging embroidered goods, and prints with messaging like “sobriety is tough, but you are tougher.” For the friend who is sober-curious, try a gift card for wellness-focused drinks like smoothies at Just Juice
or tea from Happy Earth
.
Take interest
:
You’ve probably heard of Dry January, but you don’t need to wait until the first of the year to take a break from booze. While quitting in solidarity is a powerful way to show support, you can always be an educated ally if you’re not looking for a lifestyle change.
Investing time to understand why the zero-proof lifestyle is gaining popularity shows you care and prepares you to be supportive in social situations. Start with a podcast focused on just the facts, like Dr. Andrew Huberman’s “What Alcohol Does to Your Body, Brain, and Health
,” or take a more niche look at drinking culture with Holly Whitaker’s book “Quit Like a Woman
.”
Finally, don’t make it weird
:
There’s nothing worse than being put in the spotlight for a decision as personal as quitting drinking. Getting clarity on a friend’s comfort level around alcohol can be a huge help when you don’t know where to start. It’s OK to ask if it hasn't already been communicated.
The important thing to remember is that a friend’s choice to ditch drinking doesn’t make your desire to enjoy a cocktail wrong. After all, Rochester is home to some of the best bars and restaurants in the country. So however you celebrate this season, cheers to the ones we love.
If you or a loved one is battling alcohol addiction, it’s important to get professional help. SAMHSA’s National Hotline is available 24/7, 365 days a year, for free information and confidential treatment referrals.
