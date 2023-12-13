Warm up to winter 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ABBY QUATRO

Amor Sanas, a day spa from Just Juice 4 Life.

The cold plunge room at Amor Sanas.

Happy Earth Tea on South Ave. has been recognized by national and international media.

Lamberton Conservatory is an ideal spot for a mid-winter escape.

After that first cinematic, pristine snowfall, I’ve had my fill of winter. I’m quickly over the gray skies and the dirty slush, and the grim expressions of passersby as they brace against the gales. I crave warmth and signs of life, and daylight that stretches before and after office hours. I become a happy homebody, but there’s only so much time one can spend wearing outfits made of blankets and Netflix’ing away the chill before cabin fever sets in.Each year we try to be creative in our search for things to do that warm the body, quicken the mind, and stoke the soul. Here’s our winter 2023-24 list. Hang in there.Proponents of infrared sauna sessions swear by the treatment’s therapeutic benefits, claiming it can ease stress, help you lose weight, fight aging, and detox your body. There’s more — according to an article on the Mayo Clinic’s website, studies have shown that using infrared saunas to treat depression, inflammation, high blood pressure, chronic headaches, type 2 diabetes, arthritis, Alzheimer’s Disease, and other ailments can boost the effects of standard medical interventions. At the very least, spending time in a warm environment that simulates exercise can help chase away the winter blues.Unlike regular saunas which heat the air in a room, infrared saunas use infrared light to heat the body directly, so they’re ideal for people who have a low tolerance to higher temperatures but want the same boost to the circulatory system. And typically, you’re surrounded by a dense red glow — frankly, a welcome change from the gray atmosphere outdoors. If you’re down to try it, there are a handful of Rochester businesses that offer infrared saunas, from spas and wellness centers to fitness clubs and chiropractors’ offices.In late 2022, University Ave. juice bar Just Juice 4 Life owner Damaris Pinedo expanded her holistic operations to the space next door, where she opened day spa Amor Sanas (love heals, in Spanish) at 712 University Ave.“We offer infrared sauna sessions, cold plunge, and a combo of both,” Pinedo said, adding that other treatments include compression therapy, red light therapy, salt booth sessions, acupuncture, massage therapy, tarot readings, and breathwork classes.The OG spot in town, Lumos Infrared Sauna Studio (145 Culver Road and 2593 W. Ridge Road,) opened in 2019 as the first place in Rochester dedicated specifically to infrared saunas.No matter where you go, expect to pay between $30 and $40 for a 30-minute session. And many places accept HSA and FSA payments — because this is healthcare, too.The last thing you might expect to see midwinter is an open flame dancing behind a waterfall, but you can spot this exact sight at Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park, just a bit south of Buffalo. The flame can be seen behind the curtain of a prettily tiered, modest waterfall in a small grotto tucked into a hiking trail in Shale Creek Preserve, part of Chestnut Ridge Park in Erie County.Known by Indigenous people and recorded by settlers, the flame has thousands of years of history. Geologists thought that deep tectonic activity opened faults in the shale, allowing a ‘macro seep’ of natural gas to escape. Someone lit the gas and ever since, visitors have been mesmerized by the kind of primal, sacred-space feeling that erupts during an encounter with such a striking clash of contrasting elements. The flame ranges between four and eight inches in height — small, but kind of a profound symbol of resilience to meditate upon. It’s dreamy to think of the many private thoughts and rituals that may have taken place before the veiled flame, and tragic to consider it might have an older name lost to time.‘Eternal’ is a wee misnomer, as heavy rains and snows have occasionally extinguished the fire, but hikers always relight the flame. After being featured in books about secret places and weird phenomena on earth, the spot has seen increased visitation, which resulted in greater accessibility measures being installed to the challenging hike, but also brought the bad things that come with more people (like litter). If you go, wear waterproof footwear with good grips, tread carefully, and pick up after yourself. No admission fee.During the cold months Rochester can feel pretty bleak, what with the blanket of gray clouds and equally gray slush. If you’re in the market for a little getaway paired with pampering, look to the Finger Lakes, and more specifically, the Inns of Aurora Resort and Spa (391 Main St., Aurora), which Travel+Leisure World's Best List 2022 rated as the #1 resort hotel in New York State.Located in the one-square-mile, 18th-century village of Aurora on Cayuga Lake, the five inns have a storybook quaintness while offering supreme amenities. You can choose from luxurious guest rooms in the Aurora Inn or one of the historic grand estates, or book the private cottage. Onsite there’s a world-class spa, the farm-to-table restaurant 1833 Kitchen, a casual pub, village market, activities center, and more. The resort offers ice fishing, bird watching, archery, and other wilderness activities; along with workshops on the lake and nature trails, all led by two experienced outdoorsmen on staff in the heart of New York’s wine trails.Of course you don’t have to spend any time outside, if you don’t want to — hole up in your cozy room and order decadent food service, or head to the spa for head-to-toe treatments. Accommodations range from $225 to about $625 per night depending on the space you choose, day of the week, and season, and there are many spa and retreat packages to select from.This one’s for the art lovers, or for anyone who loves to watch how things are made. Tucked in the Upper Monroe neighborhood, More Fire Glass Studio (36 Field St.) is a woman-owned gem currently celebrating 25 years in business. Artists Elizabeth Lyons (founder), Jennifer Schinzing (studio manager), and Michael Krupiarz (studio coordinator) spend their days taming flames in which they spin and shape molten glass into vessels, ornaments, and sculptures.More Fire occasionally hosts open studio dates during which the public is invited to watch glassblowing demos; catch the next one from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, and watchfor future dates.Otherwise, More Fire keeps regular retail hours for its shop, which is filled with the dazzling, colorful results of their labors. Each holiday season this includes a handmade ornament that benefits a local non-profit organization. Proceeds from sales of this year’s green and blue twisty “Heart to Heart” ornament go to Person Centered Housing Options.Founded in 2011 by husband and wife team Niraj Lama and Mary Boland, Happy Earth Tea (696 South Ave.) specializes in palate-pleasing tea blends curated from ingredients sourced around the globe. Lama is from Darjeeling, India, where he and Boland operated Darjeeling Tea Exclusive before relocating to the US. In 2017, a CNN travel writer named Lama and Boland’s business, then called Leaf Tea Bar, among the ‘11 best tea houses in the world,’ with its peers on the list located in Myanmar, Tajikistan, Japan, China, England, and a handful of North American cities. In 2022, “Bon Appétit” recommended Happy Earth among just six international tea purveyors who work directly with farmers.The cozy shop beckons passersby with its warmly-lit storefront on the corner of South and Gregory, and rewards visitors with soothing, sharp herbal aromas and friendly conversation at the counter, where you can order hand-poured teas, flights, and bakery items. Pop in and choose from among nuanced varieties of tea from around the world as well as speciality blends — Ginger Honey, Winter Spice, Diamond Dew, and Cacao Kisses are all good bets — teaware, and books to take home.In addition to travels where they learn about and buy ingredients, the couple is passionate about educating people on the health and wellness benefits of drinking tea. Happy Earth’s website includes an active blog that contains info about the history, ethics, and diversity of tea, recipes, and more. Visit the shop from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.There are few things cozier in the winter months than having a pet snuggle up. Like — hello, look at us, we are a little pack, this little beast chose me for the cuddle puddle. Personal opinion: it’s even more cozy if your fuzzy friend purrs in contentment and slow-blinks affection at you while you hang out together.If that sounds great but you’re not ready to commit to your very own lap cat, visit a cat cafe, where you can enjoy a beverage while getting to know the resident felines, and in the best case scenario, adopt one.There are three cat cafes in Rochester, all su-purr-bly named: The Pawsitive Cat Cafe (120 East Ave. #100,), Nine Lives Cat Cafe (3240 Chili Ave.,), and Lazy Cat Cafe and Lounge (Eastview Mall, Victor,). Before you head out, check the websites for individual hours, guidelines, and how to book a visit if that’s required.One of the best places to visit during a Rochester winter is Lamberton Conservatory (180 Reservoir Road), which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day of the year except Thanksgiving and Christmas. It’s not a secret spot by any means, but it’s easy to forget that there’s a fantastic glass-walled oasis packed with growing things, blessed humidity, and free-ranging animals available for a near-anytime injection of vibrancy.Built in 1911 in the renowned arboretum designed by Frederic Law Olmstead, the conservatory is named for Alexander B. Lamberton, who served as president of the Monroe County parks board from 1902 to 1915. It was taken apart and rebuilt in 2007 for a complete restoration. The ornate greenhouse at Highland Park boasts 1,800 square feet with hundreds of plant species growing from the ground, in rows of pots, and suspended from above, fully immersing visitors in tropical and desert sights and scents. Turtles, button quail, and fish also inhabit the place.General admission is $3, $2 for seniors, and free to kids 5 and younger. Or spring for the annual membership, which is only $10 ($30 for families).art/WORK