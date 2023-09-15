WXXI presents broadcast debut of Eastman School documentary 

click to enlarge
- PHOTO COURTESY OF WXXI
- Cellist Anna Groesch in a lesson with professor Guy Johnston during the filming of "Eastman at 100: A Centennial Celebration."
In 1922, George Eastman — a successful businessman and innovator in photography — created an institution in a field for which he had little-to-no aptitude. But his appreciation of music and his vision for Rochester as a world-renowned haven for music was strong. Just over 100 years later, the Eastman School of Music’s enduring legacy and relevance reflect that strength and clarity of purpose.
WXXI Public Media, in partnership with the Eastman School, has condensed the immense past and present into a documentary clocking in at an hour long, weaving a narrative of stories from its groundbreaking history with day-in-the-life perspectives from current students, recent graduates, and illustrious alumni. The film, “Eastman at 100: A Centennial Celebration,” makes its broadcast debut on WXXI-TV at 8 p.m. on Monday, September 18.
“What we really wanted to do was tell the history of the school, show the impact the school has had on the world of music, and give the audience a look at what an experience as a student at the Eastman school of Music would be like,” said WXXI Public Broadcasting’s senior content producer, Jason Milton.
click to enlarge
- PHOTO COURTESY OF WXXI
- Eastman student Diego Turner in "Eastman at 100: A Centennial Celebration."
Katie Epner, the documentary’s director of photography and assistant editor, said the students’ challenges were particularly interesting. “Eastman wanted to talk about all its accolades, the ones they’ve already earned,” she said. “But a compelling story is struggle — watching kids suffer, and ultimately seeing them succeed.”
The documentary includes numerous references to the Eastman School of Music as a family, an aspect of the community that was a revelation to Milton.
“What surprised me the most was how supportive Eastman students are of one another,” he said. “When you think about the world of music, it's so incredibly competitive. And everybody we talked to was the biggest cheerleader of all of their classmates.”
click to enlarge
“Eastman at 100” will air on WXXI-TV at 8 p.m. on Monday, September 18, with re-airs at 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 21 and 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 24. For more information, go to wxxi.org
.
Daniel J. Kushner is an arts writer at CITY. He can be reached at [email protected].
