Album Review | 'Explain' 

click to enlarge

&lt;a href="https://blueenvy.bandcamp.com/track/never-freed"&gt;Never Freed by Blue Envy&lt;/a&gt;

&lt;a href="https://blueenvy.bandcamp.com/track/mold-4"&gt;Mold by Blue Envy&lt;/a&gt;

[email protected]

click image

Rochester power trio Blue Envy has cranked out tunes together since before they graduated high school in 2018; they list blues and progressive rock as key musical influences.But a few listens of their newest EP, “Explain,” self-released on May 17, reveals a highly technical feat: Blue Envy distills the past three decades of rock-radio history into a handful of tracks. Their chameleonic abilities might be their biggest strength.“I Don’t Wanna Know,” a song about frustration, finds charm in Nick Lenhard’s plucky, pronounced lead bass lines. Vocalist Andrew Young’s exploratory guitar on “Never Freed” lends an airy, slightly funky touch. Those two songs will appeal to fans of the 2000s output of the Red Hot Chili Peppers — especially the highly melodic albums “By the Way” and “Stadium Arcadium.”Drummer Stephen Coleman gets his moment as soon as the EP kicks off with a series of fast breaks throughout the chunky garage-rock cut “Mold.”And then comes the prog.The final two songs on the EP, “Explain” and “Wind,” sweep beyond six minutes each; the title track boasts an ambitious song structure, atmospheric keyboard and a tricky time signature switch-up midway through. “Wind” stretches out into a wide, cinematic guitar solo.The technically impressive closing tracks offer ample opportunity for the group to flex their musical chops and loosen into some jamming, even if it comes at the expense of the songs themselves.That they exist alongside a speedy, catchy headrush like “Mold” is part of Blue Envy’s ethos. The trio absorbs and reflects diverse sounds. The more they lean into the tighter ones, the more success they should find.There’s excitement in how accurately Blue Envy can capture the tried-and-true electricity of some of the biggest rock bands to ever do it. That bodes well for the next stop on their journey.