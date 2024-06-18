Album Review | 'Just Friends' 

click to enlarge

[email protected]

click image

Opportunities to hear big band music are plentiful when Gibbs Street transforms into “Jazz Street” at the end of June every year, but at other times such performances feel rare. That’s where the Rochester Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra, with its new album “Just Friends,” fills a void.From the get-go, there is a vitality in the orchestra’s sound. Opener “In the Mood” is downright celebratory, particularly during solo sections featuring trumpeter Bill Baldwin. Plenty of credit goes to audio engineer Eugene Bisdikian, who captures the busy arrangements with precision and balance.Vocalist Shanthi Kelley’s take on “Feeling Good,” made popular by Nina Simone, is not an explosive one, but her understated approach belies intelligent phrasing and on-point intonation. Underneath Kelley’s faithful vocal rendition is Brian Barr’s excellent guitar work, which remains embedded in the orchestral blend for much of the song, until a key change elevates the emotional tension and he ratchets up the riffing.As directed by BJ Comer, the ensemble interprets tunes by the likes of Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin and Louis Armstrong with clarity and quaint charm. Perhaps the most charming of all the tracks is by beloved Rochester legend Chuck Mangione — the title track from his 1973 album “Land of Make Believe.” Powered by samba grooves and Kristy Barr’s straightforward vocal tone, the performance has a transportive quality.Much of the record is a nostalgic trip through the familiar, but RMJO hits its stride midway through the album with “I’ve Got What?!” — Steve Owen’s playful spin on the George and Ira Gershwin classic “I’ve Got Rhythm.” This clever reimagining features dizzying melodic turns and clever rhythmic flights. The orchestra’s version of Chicago’s “Make Me Smile” also boasts a powerful charisma.Comer and his ensemble play with punchy energy throughout, interpreting a collection that could have easily sounded staid with poignancy. Jazz fans, take notice.