All-access pass 

Almost halfway through the nine-day CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival, music lovers can really start to feel the heat of the street — Jazz Street, that is. The fest runs through Saturday, June 29, and with 20 different venues and 336 shows, making the event accessible for all attendees is of paramount importance.
Festival co-producer Marc Iacona said that when it comes to accessibility, walkability — measured as anything within a one-mile radius —comes first.
“There are some other venues that would maybe fit perfectly for us, (but) they're a little outside of the network, and then you have to start setting up shuttles,” Iacona said. “Then people need to start getting in their cars and driving.”
To that end, the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival has bicycle racks
available at the Rochester Regional Health Big Tent parking lot (kitty corner to Main and Gibbs Streets) for those planning on riding to the festival. HOPR bike and scooter shares
are also an option, via the HOPR Transit app
.
All 20 RIJF venues are handicapped accessible
, though the visibility of such accommodations varies by venue. Contacting the festival ahead of time is recommended. Handicapped-accessible portable bathrooms
are available at the Rochester Regional Health Big Tent, Kilbourn Hall alley next to Java’s Cafe and Parcel 5 (on show nights only, Wednesday through Saturday). As for pets, leave the leash at home — only guide dogs and service animals are allowed onsite.
Making sure that the festival is accessible to listeners who enjoy a wide variety of styles is also critical. For Iacona, this means bringing rock, R&B and pop to the free outdoor venues.
“It’s to bring people (who) say, ‘I really don't like jazz, but I'll go listen to this, it's free,’" he said. “I've had so many people come and say to me, ‘I didn't think I liked jazz because I thought it was in a box like this. But I noticed that when you open the box, it's many different flavors of music within the genre.’ That's what we're trying to accomplish here over the years.”
Here’s a breakdown of what to expect from each venue:
Central Library of Rochester and Monroe County
When it comes to cost, shows don’t get more accessible than free. That’s what listeners get at the lunchtime shows running through June 28 at the Central Library branch. Local jazz professionals such as Hanna PK on June 25, Simon Fletcher on June 26 and Jimmie Highsmith Jr. on June 27 provide the soundtrack for these relaxing, street-level outdoor concerts (weather permitting).
Christ Church
Formally home to the festival’s “Made in the UK” series, the reverential ambiance and reverberant acoustics that make Christ Church a lovely listening room now add gravitas to the “Global Jazz Now” series. This Club Pass venue offers a prominent wheelchair access to the right of the primary entrance off of East Avenue.
City of Rochester Jazz Street Stage
Few venues exemplify the spirit of the Rochester International Jazz Festival better than the Jazz Street Stage, where Eastman School of Music and Eastman Theatre’s prime real estate on Gibbs Street becomes an annual block party with free music and plenty of food and drink options nearby (including the cozy confines of Java’s Cafe). There is limited seating in front of the stage, but festivalgoers are welcome, and encouraged, to bring their own chairs.
Hatch Recital Hall, Eastman School of Music
Located conveniently at 433 East Main Street in the Eastman Theatre complex, Hatch Recital Hall continues to be the place to hear first-rate jazz piano recitals (and one jazz violin concert on the festival’s closing day). Wheelchair accessibility includes a ramp that leads directly into the hall.
Hyatt Regency Rochester Astor on Main
Home to the (free!) Squeezers Jam Sessions, which take place every night at 10:30 p.m. Guitarist bob Sneider and trumpeter Mike Cottone take turns leading the sessions, and you never know which musicians will show up to improvise. Wheelchair-accessible venue.
Inn on Broadway
As with most of the Club Pass venues, seating at this new 2024 location is first-come, first-served. Small jazz ensembles such as Hot Club of Buffalo on June 26, Manuel Valera Trio on June 27 and the Doxas Brothers on June 29 take centerstage in the hotel banquet room. Entering from the parking lot, attendees can take a lift leading to an elevator which takes you to the second-floor concert space.
Kilbourn Hall, Eastman School of Music
One of the jazz festival’s leading Club Pass venues, Kilbourn Hall at the Eastman School of Music provides an intimate setting and superior acoustics to enjoy premier jazz musicians including vocalist Stacey Kent on June 24, New Orleans drummer Joe Dyson and his project Look Within on June 25, and Rochester jazz fest veterans the Brubeck Brothers on June 29. The handicapped entrance is place prominently to the left of the Eastman School of Music letters outside of 26 Gibbs Street.
Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre
Where the marquee names and festival headliners play; remaining Eastman Theatre shows are the sold-out June 26 performance of singer-songwriter Laufey, John Oates on June 27 and the Grammy-winning Samara Joy on June 28. The handicapped entrance is the same as for neighboring Kilbourn Hall.
Max of Eastman Place
The Club Pass venue in the lobby of the Miller Center plays home to some of the festival’s most charismatic musicians and effusive performances. This year’s lineup includes trumpeter Giveton Gelin and his quartet on June 25, Cameroonian-American singer Ekep Nkwelle on June 26 and Jorge Luis Pacheco’s piano trio on June 29. Handicapped accessibility is available at the main entrance, 25 Gibbs Street.
Montage Music Hall
This Club Pass venue is excellent for jazz-adjacent artists who play heavy and and groove unabashedly, including Ghanaian drummer-composer Paa Kow on June 25, proggy jazz quartet The Levin Brothers on June 26, and the international purveyors of Black music in Michael Mwenso & The Shakes on June 29. Montage is the closest jazz fest listeners can get to a down-and-dirty rock club. For those needing wheelchair access, the venue opens 30 minutes before the music starts.
Ray Wright Room, Eastman School of Music
Host to jazz workshops from 1-2:30 p.m. through Friday, June 28. Located in Room 120, the workshops are free and registration is not required. Music students of any age are encouraged to attend and learn improvisation; Eastman professor and jazz guitarist Bob Sneider hosts. A handicapped accessible entrance is located at street-level on 26 Gibbs Street.
Rochester Regional Health Big Tent
Easily accessible at street level for handicapped attendees, the Big Tent is another one of those loud-and-lively Club Pass venues. The stage will feature three acts every night through the end of the festival, with standard ticketed shows at 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. but a free show to kick things off at 6 p.m. nightly. With band names such as Atomic Fizz on June 25, Bermuda Search Party on June 26 and Hazmat Modine on June 27, there’s a sense that what you’re about to hear isn’t strictly jazz, but it is probably fun.
Temple Theater
Conversely, the shows at Temple Theater fit squarely into the jazz mold, and the majestic high ceiling of this Club Pass venue help to make it an excellent listening room for the festival. Featured artists include saxophonist Joe Lovano’s Trio Tapestry on June 24, Gideon King & City Blog on June 26 and the vocal-centric Olatuja Project on June 28.
The Duke
Another new addition to the Rochester Jazz Festival lineup of venues, The Duke — located across from Parcel 5 in Sibley Square on 260 East Main Street — is all about energetic musicianship. The Aquaducks on June 24, progressive vocalist (and son of Rochester Music Hall of Famer Scott) Michael Mayo on June 25 and the Dirk Quinn Band on June 29 bring shades of funk, soul and R&B to the proceedings. There is wheelchair accessibility at street level as well as elevators inside the building.
The Little Theatre
Rochester's independent art house theater hosts artists from the festival’s “Roots & Americana Series” nightly at Theatre 1, off the main entrance on East Ave. Folk and roots music from various genres can be seen here, with the bands Little Misty on June 26, Twisted Pine on June 27 and Rochester’s own Majestics on June 29. All entrances are street-level, with ramps inside for access.
Theater at Innovation Square
It's quickly becoming a go-to concert venue year-round, but The Theater at Innovation Square is also an important Club Pass venue. The lineup includes Eastman School alum Jared Schonig and his “Two Takes” project on June 24, top-draw guitarist G.E. Smith — who has played in the bands of Bob Dylan, Roger Waters, and Hall & Oates, in addition to being the leader of the Saturday Night Live house band for a decade — on June 26 and European jazz-folk band Music for Roads on June 27. The main entrance for the venue is at street-level, while the sidewalk to the theater along Broad Street has an accessible ramp. Elevators take attendees to the main lobby and auditorium on the second floor.
Wegmans Pavilion
This street-level stage at corner of East Ave. and Chestnut St. features talented local musicians such as the Puerto Rican outfit Sonidos Unidos on June 27, smooth jazz saxophonist Judah Sealy on June 28 and the progressive jazz trio The Pickle Mafia on June 29. All shows are free.
Wegmans Stage at Parcel 5
Here, all the shows are free of charge. Highlights include Sheila E and the E-Train playing on June 26, Los Lonely Boys on June 27 and the Afro-Cuban artist Cimafunk on June 28.
Wilder Room
While jazz acts are the focus through June 26 at the Wilder Room along East Ave. and Scio St., things a take a turn toward the progressive with The Levin Brothers on June 27, ending with Americana-roots music courtesy of Twisted Pine and Jerron Paxton the final two days of the festival. Ramp accessibility to the venue is available on Scio St., leading to an elevator for the second-floor stage.
