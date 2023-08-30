Search

August 30, 2023 Music » Music Features

Danielle Ponder cancels state fair show, will still play new Rochester venue in October 

By
click to enlarge Danielle Ponder performs from her album, "Some of Us Are Brave," at the Record Archive in Rochester, NY. - MAX SCHULTE/WXXI NEWS
  • Max Schulte/WXXI News
  • Danielle Ponder performs from her album, "Some of Us Are Brave," at the Record Archive in Rochester, NY.
Local singer-songwriter Danielle Ponder has postponed gigs this week in New Jersey and Massachusetts, and she canceled today’s show at the New York State Fair’s Chevy Court Stage in Syracuse. The Fleetwood Mac tribute band Seven Wonders is filling in.

Ponder cited health concerns as the reason behind the scheduling changes. In a Facebook post Sunday, she said she wasn’t feeling well and needed a break.

The R&B musician has been on tour since late January, playing across the United States and Canada, as well as in Europe, while promoting her debut full-length album “Some of Us Are Brave.”

Ponder is scheduled to resume her performances on September 16 in Kentucky. Her brief hiatus is not expected to affect her two-night run of shows at the new Rochester venue The Essex on October 6 and 7.


Daniel J. Kushner is an arts writer at CITY. He can be reached at [email protected].
