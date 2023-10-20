Playing dead: A spooky season playlist 

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

[email protected]

click image

I don’t have many themed playlists. A couple that I made my now-wife, Nora, while we were courting (playlists are the new mixtape), a few “vibey” playlists for chilling by the pool or fireside. But definitely not many that are holiday-specific.Except for spooky season. There’s just so much to pick from that’s ripe with dark and twisted imagery, just how I like my music. I’m not super proud of the name my immature ass picked (‘Spooked my pants’) but I am pretty excited to share some cuts I think are surprising or a fun throwback.There’s the obvious staples of Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie, “Thriller,” and “Monster Mash,” but I hope you find something new or unexpected to bump at your next séance or human sacrifice.Check out some highlights here, in no particular order, and follow along as I justify my spooky picks:by MASTODONOf course we have to include our (once) local boys in Mastodon. From their 2011 album “The Hunter” this track features drummer Brann Dailor in his debut on vocals for the band. It's unlike any other Mastodon song with its synthesizer layers and sing-along style.by NEKROGOBLIKONTo me, one of the greatest musical gimmicks is to hear goblin vocals coming out of an, uhh...actual goblin. Seriously. This metal band is fronted by a goblin. That should be enough for you to listen.by JUDAS PRIESTI'm not a huge Judas Priest fan, but Art Director Jake Walsh is, and he turned me on to the British rockers. I immediately added this track to this playlist. The song is actually a commentary on governments exploiting workers for their evil means. Spooky.by WHITE RINGAmbient, ethereal, haunting electronic pop. Play it for the trick-or-treaters this year.by EVERY TIME I DIEBuffalo neighbors Every Time I Die may not be a band anymore, but they'll forever live on in this playlist. Fast, heavy, shredding party music:by WHODINII'll be honest. I found this song from a candy commercial. But it still slaps.by GORILLAZNot to be confused with the other vampire themed reggae-ish song on this playlist, Gorillaz might be attempting to conjure Dracula just by repeating his name in the chorus of this song off their self-titled 2001 debut.by DEAD MAN'S BONESIt seems this track shows up on quite a few playlists of this style lately. And why wouldn't it? Ryan Gosling and Zach Shields plus a chorus of children singing about zombies is ‘Kenough’ to make it on any spooky season list.by DR. DREHard-hitting horror hip-hop over the iconic film 'Halloween' piano line. Save this one for after the kids go to bed.by HE IS LEGENDGood old-fashioned high-energy, post-hardcore heavy rock with dark raspy crooning from these North Carolina spooky boys.by DAVE MATTHEWS & TIM REYNOLDSBet you didn't have Dave Matthews on your Halloween playlist bingo card. But this ominous song with all of its wailing, will surely make you uncomfortable.by THE SPECIALSI did not realize how much reggae/ska was on this playlist but I guess my musical taste is showing. Only after watching the phenomenal zombie movie “Shaun of the Dead” did this become a Halloween song to me.by MEGADETHWARNING: Overexposure to face-melting guitar solos from Dave Mustaine may result in waking up dead.by PETER TOSHReggae music is known to be very spooky, right? Well in any case this song has it all, vampires, zombies, screamingand werewolves.by GERARD WAYThis song from My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way continues the lyrical blueprint from his days in the Black Parade but if his backing band was “The Oneders.”by BLACK SABBATHThe architects of metal music (plus the guy who bit the head off a bat) make some pretty spooky, yet motivational songs.