Review | Colorblind James Experience makes a case for Rochester Music HOF 

- From left, James McAvaney, Rita Coulter, Ken Frank, Mark Cuminale, and Phil Marshall perform as Colorblind James Experience at Abilene Bar and Lounge on November 3, 2023.
Although Colorblind James Experience hasn’t played regularly as a rock band since the ’90s, its legacy as an important Rochester band is secure.
More than 20 years after the death of its frontman Chuck Cuminale, the band still gets together on occasion to celebrate his life with his enduring songs. If that isn’t a compelling argument for Colorblind James Experience’s eventual inclusion in the Rochester Music Hall of Fame, I don’t know what is.
The band is comprised of Cuminale’s son, Mark, on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, bassist Ken Frank, lead guitarist Phil Marshall, vocalist Rita Coulter, and drummer James McAvaney. On Friday night, they played two rousing sets of CJE music at Abilene Bar and Lounge — the first of two consecutive shows this weekend.
Chuck Cuminale’s compositions have always had a madcap element delivered with a sense of cool to rival the late Lou Reed. As frontman, Mark Cuminale channeled his father’s quirky hipness, particularly during the spoken-word sections of songs like the weirdly groovy “I’m Considering a Move to Memphis” and “Kojak Chair.” In those moments, it felt like Chuck was right there in the room.
Over three hours, the band churned out feel-good song after feel-good song. As interpreted by the quintet, Chuck Cuminale’s music frequently took on a distinct country rock feel. The absence of Chuck’s signature vibraphone playing removed the alt-lounge aesthetic, replaced by a strong hints of honky-tonk and punk in Marshall’s jangly guitar riffs and McAvaney’s brisk drumming.
Throughout both sets, the band possessed a locomotive energy that propelled the songs’ timeless whimsy. “Rockin’ as Fast as I Can,” with its offbeat carnival vibes, was reminiscent of Jim Morrison and The Doors, if they had taken themselves less seriously. In an alternative timeline, “Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself” could have been a polka hit.
Colorblind James Experience presented an old-school brand of rock ‘n’ roll rarely heard these days. The drumming was indefatigable, the bass-playing was on-point, and the guitar solos were stylish — all in service of the late Chuck Cuminale’s subtle blend of sophistication and fun.
The band performs again at Abilene Bar and Lounge tonight, starting at 8 p.m. $20. abilenebarandlounge.com
Daniel J. Kushner is an arts writer at CITY. He can be reached at [email protected].
