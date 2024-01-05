Search

January 05, 2024 Special Sections » Best of Rochester

Best Of Rochester: Drink 

By
click to enlarge img_2398.png

ILLUSTRATION BY JACOB WALSH.

And the winners are...

Best Cocktail Bar

WINNER
The Revelry

FINALISTS
The Daily Refresher | Martine | Cure

Best Dive Bar

WINNER
Lux Lounge

FINALISTS
Murph's Irondequoit Pub | Joey’s | Marshall Street Bar and Grill

Best LGBTQ Bar

WINNER
ROAR

FINALISTS
Lux Lounge | Bachelor Forum | Avenue Pub

Best Bar to Drink Alone

WINNER
ROAR

FINALISTS
Lux Lounge | Ziggy’s | Strangebird

Best Barista

WINNER
Rory Van Grol (Ugly Duck)

FINALISTS
Billy Lyons (Hydra) | Erika Jenks (Clementine) | Taylor Brotzman (Clementine)

Best Bartender

WINNER
Patrick Stetzel (Ziggy’s)

FINALISTS
Michael Bolis | Alex Cubi (Tavos) | Will Cornfield (Martine)

Best Cidery (Alcoholic)

WINNER
Blue Barn Cidery

FINALISTS
Muller’s Cider House | OSB Ciderworks | Seed + Stone Cidery

Best Coffee Shop

WINNER
Java’s

FINALISTS
Ugly Duck Coffee | Fuego Coffee Roasters | Melo Coffee & Kitchen

Best Craft Brewery

WINNER
Three Heads Brewing

FINALISTS
Strangebird Beer | Irondequoit Beer Company | Mortalis Brewing Company

Best Juice Bar

WINNER
Just Juice 4 Life

FINALISTS
Breathe Yoga & Juice Bar | Refresh Cafe & Smoothie Bar

Best Sports Bar

WINNER
Jeremiah’s Tavern

FINALISTS
Ziggy’s | Tin Cup Social | The Distillery

Best Wine Bar

WINNER
Carnegie Wine Cellars

FINALISTS
Apogee Wine Bar | Flight Wine Bar | Living Roots Wine & Co.

Best Winery (Roc or FLX)

WINNER
Living Roots Wine & Co.

FINALISTS
Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery | Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard | Fox Run Vineyards

Full text

1 2

In This Guide...

Tags:

More Best of Rochester »

Trending

Upcoming Events
Sat
6 Sun
7 Mon
8 Tue
9 Wed
10 Thu
11 Fri
12

Staff Picks: An American Werewolf in London @ Little Theatre

Two American college students on a walking tour of Britain are attacked...
SLUCC Community Free Luncheon

SLUCC Community Free Luncheon @ South Livonia United Church of Christ

The South Livonia United Church of Christ is hosting another SLUCC Community...
Little Women (2019)

Little Women (2019) @ Little Theatre

Director Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic coming-of-age story. Four...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2024 CITY Magazine