Best Of Rochester: Drink 

And the winners are...
Best Cocktail Bar
WINNER
The Revelry
FINALISTS
The Daily Refresher | Martine | Cure
Best Dive Bar
WINNER
Lux Lounge
FINALISTS
Murph's Irondequoit Pub | Joey’s | Marshall Street Bar and Grill
Best LGBTQ Bar
WINNER
ROAR
FINALISTS
Lux Lounge | Bachelor Forum | Avenue Pub
Best Bar to Drink Alone
WINNER
ROAR
FINALISTS
Lux Lounge | Ziggy’s | Strangebird
Best Barista
WINNER
Rory Van Grol (Ugly Duck)
FINALISTS
Billy Lyons (Hydra) | Erika Jenks (Clementine) | Taylor Brotzman (Clementine)
Best Bartender
WINNER
Patrick Stetzel (Ziggy’s)
FINALISTS
Michael Bolis | Alex Cubi (Tavos) | Will Cornfield (Martine)
Best Cidery (Alcoholic)
WINNER
Blue Barn Cidery
FINALISTS
Muller’s Cider House | OSB Ciderworks | Seed + Stone Cidery
Best Coffee Shop
WINNER
Java’s
FINALISTS
Ugly Duck Coffee | Fuego Coffee Roasters | Melo Coffee & Kitchen
Best Craft Brewery
WINNER
Three Heads Brewing
FINALISTS
Strangebird Beer | Irondequoit Beer Company | Mortalis Brewing Company
Best Juice Bar
WINNER
Just Juice 4 Life
FINALISTS
Breathe Yoga & Juice Bar | Refresh Cafe & Smoothie Bar
Best Sports Bar
WINNER
Jeremiah’s Tavern
FINALISTS
Ziggy’s | Tin Cup Social | The Distillery
Best Wine Bar
WINNER
Carnegie Wine Cellars
FINALISTS
Apogee Wine Bar | Flight Wine Bar | Living Roots Wine & Co.
Best Winery (Roc or FLX)
WINNER
Living Roots Wine & Co.
FINALISTS
Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery | Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard | Fox Run Vineyards