Nowhere to Hyde 

PUSH Physical Theatre is bridging the gap between observer and artist by inviting audience members into their new production “Hyde,” which plays at the Rochester Fringe Festival September 14-15 and 20-21. Through numerous fourth-wall breaks, Dr. Edward Hyde, the main character, begs the audience to see his side of the story — and by the show's end, the audience is tasked with evaluating their own moral decisions concerning Hyde.Ashley Jones, the creative director for PUSH who plays the role of Hyde, came into the writers' room interested in the direction this piece would take.“The big question for me was, ‘why this and why now’?” said Jones. It was apparent that there had already been many adaptations of “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” by Robert Louis Stevenson and with it, the theme of the duality of man. The PUSH team’s devising process required asking another question.“What interests us in terms of using that theme?” said Jones.PUSH’s creative process is quite different from how most plays are created. Acrobatics and elements of modern dance are at the forefront of each show; with the writing structure and choreography taking different roles than in a traditional playmaking process. The movement begins, and the script follows.“It's a collaborative process by which all of the members of the cast create the work,” said Darren Stevenson, co-founder and artistic director of PUSH.The three cast members include Stevenson, Jones, and Heather Stevenson — who is married to Darren as well as sharing the co-founder and co-artistic director title. Each came into the studio with a vague idea of what the play would be about as well as background research into “Jekyll and Hyde.” From there, they built a show together.“We purposely try not to get ahead of ourselves, and then, through improvisation and discussion, we develop the work in the studio,” said Stevenson.Years ago, Jones attended a clown school in the mountains of Switzerland. During this show, he’ll use his diverse skill set to charm audiences into sympathizing with a murderous criminal by showing Hyde on a more personal, communicative level.“A massive part of Hyde is his relationship to his audience,” said Jones.Both Stevenson and Jones expressed the main theme of “Hyde” is determining who is responsible for evil. Through the character’s fourth wall breaks, the audience unpacks what made Hyde into an evil person.“Is the audience complicit in it?” said Jones. “Is the parent complicit in it?”Playing an evil character is no easy feat, and Jones underwent a dynamic process to find Hyde and discover what he likes — sometimes improvising for hours on end. Through this, the team was able to build a script from dialogue or moments they liked.An important part of Hyde is how he interacts with the audience, and Jones found that the first seven performances of “Hyde” at the Orlando Fringe Festival earlier this year served as a workshop for solidifying the character. By the eighth show, he truly found Hyde.“We’re hitting on some really heavy themes,” said Jones, “but there's wonderful moments of flavor that take you on a roller coaster. You’ll cry and you’ll laugh with Hyde.”