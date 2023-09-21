‘The History of Drag, Part 1’ highlights human joy 

click image

With increased legislation inhibiting drag expression, the art form needs protection and documentation. “The History of Drag, Part 1,” a Rochester Fringe Festival show taking place Sept. 23 at the School of the Arts’ Allen Main Stage Theatre, will begin to detail a history long hidden by the mainstream.According to Gallup, the number of those identifying as LGBTQ+ is on a fast rise. While being queer is often associated with the art of drag, drag rests on the performance of gender norms – and thus, is not necessarily tied to gender or sexuality."Drag is the art and celebration of self-expression, regardless of gender," said Vivian Darling, Miss Gay Rochester 2023 and the show’s host. "Drag does not mock gender; it mocks the stereotypical arbitrary gender roles that society 'requires' us to abide by. It celebrates being human."There are many misconceptions about drag. It is often considered new, explicit, and inappropriate for children – none of which are entirely accurate. These over-generalizations are something Darling hopes to remedy through the comedic show."The art of drag can be traced back to before the birth of Christianity," Darling said. "Drag is just performance. A drag entertainer is no more different than an actor. Society has deemed anything other than heterosexuality as 'sinful' or 'deviant' – drag is not deviant."In an effort to reclaim the narrative, Darling is taking the authority to tell drag’s history accurately. Likewise, Darling establishes the local community's presence more than others could. As Miss Gay Rochester 2023, Darling is a community staple and possesses the prowess to connect, engage, and seamlessly communicate drag's history.At least 12 state legislatures have introduced bills to limit drag expression. Some of these are complete bans on the performance, some pertain to the exposure of children to drag, and others outright ban gender nonconformity. Darling is using their platform to fight.The show's location at a Rochester school aims to inspire real learning and reflection.“School of the Arts is an all-inclusive community. We support diversity in all aspects of life, but especially in the performing arts,” said Andrea Gregoire, the school’s art center director. “A show like “The History of Drag, Part 1” is an excellent addition to our lineup as it shines a light on our community’s diverse population and on drag culture and gender expression.”While comedic, the show is also a chance to educate the public amidst rampant misinformation and fear-mongering that has dealt the community a heavy blow."The current state of hatred and appalling legislation pushed toward the drag, gay and trans community [inspired the show's production]," said Darling. "This show is a very lighthearted, funny look into what drag is. It tells the story of drag and the world from a drag performer's perspective, all the while not being too preachy, but still making things fun, joyful, and celebratory."