Search

August 29, 2024 Special Sections » Rochester Fringe Festival

Varieté show 

By
click to enlarge cirque.jpg

NARADA J. RILEY.

 At this point, Rochester Fringe Festival Producer and CEO Erica Fee considers Las Vegas-based performers Matt and Heidi Morgan to be local celebrities.

“Do you want to know how I know they're in Rochester?” she asked. “It's not because I know their flight. Every single year when they arrive, I get no less than three texts from somebody who's seen them in Wegmans.”

click to enlarge A performance from last year's production, "Circolombia: Corazon." - NARADA J. RILEY.
  • NARADA J. RILEY.
  • A performance from last year's production, "Circolombia: Corazon."
The Morgans, a married performing duo, have become annual mainstays at Fringe since they performed their first “Cirque du Fringe” show in 2015. Every year, the pair produces a new show under the “Cirque du Fringe” umbrella — as well as add-on performances of their “Shotspeare” productions, booze-soaked adaptations of the Bard’s best works.

“Being able to create something new every year is kind of a dream,” said Matt Morgan. “(As) an artist, sometimes you get locked into things, and you have to do 10 shows a week, or you have to do the same thing over and over again. So for us to be able to do something fresh and different every year is super fun — a lot of work, but it's really fun.”

This year’s show, titled “Cirque du Fringe: Varieté,” and described as a “classic vaudeville meets retro variety show kitsch meets modern circus live in technicolor” will feature Argentinian gauchos, trapeze and hair hang aerialists, roller skates, a basketball juggler and more.

“We get to bring (in) some of the best artists in the world,” said Morgan. “The festival itself has cultivated such a unique and wonderful experience for the community, so I'm excited for those people to see these artists and what it is that they're making and producing in the world.”

click to enlarge PROVIDED.
  • PROVIDED.
The pair has performed across the country, receiving acclaim for their clownery and work in classical theater. But despite their busy schedule, the Morgans prioritize their marital status.

“Our relationship — who we are as a married couple and as friends and all of that — is first on the list,” said Morgan. “And then performing and all of that is second.”

The Morgans, along with their two young sons, look forward to returning to Rochester every year and performing new shows for a familiar audience.

“Going back to the same crowds year after year is extra special, just because we get to develop relationships with the audience, and we get to know people,” said Morgan. “To cultivate a unique theater experience for an audience, that part of it is probably the best part of the whole thing.”

In their downtime (which isn’t much), the Morgans and their troupe are avid supporters of other acts during the 10-day festival.

“Go out, support art,” said Morgan. “Go see something at Fringe you wouldn't normally see.”

Cirque du Fringe: Varieté” | Spiegeltent | September 10-21 | Ages 13+ (Saturday matinees 5+) | $23 - $147

Ally Watkinson is a Goldring Arts, Style & Culture Journalism graduate student at the Newhouse School of Public Communications, Syracuse University. The cohort previewed Fringe as part of a summer class.
click image champion-story-banner.gif

In This Guide...

  • CITY staff Fringe picks

    CITY staff Fringe picks

    Some stuff we’re excited about, in case you wanna check it out.

    By CITY STAFF Aug 30, 2024

  • Balancing act

    Balancing act

    Shanna Pagán is behind-the-scenes and in the spotlight during Rochester Fringe Festival.

    By Colette Goldstein Aug 29, 2024

  • Nowhere to Hyde

    Nowhere to Hyde

    PUSH Physical Theatre breaks the fourth wall with their newest Fringe show.

    By Victoria Wyffels Aug 29, 2024

  • 'The Enigmatist' comes home

    'The Enigmatist' comes home

    David Kwong, a Brighton High grad, will perform his first-ever local show during Rochester Fringe Festival.

    By Sara Atencio-Gonzales Aug 29, 2024

  • A decade of Dashboard Dramas

    A decade of Dashboard Dramas

    The annual Fringe sellout isn’t hitting the brakes anytime soon.

    By Henry O'Brien Aug 29, 2024

  • Inside the labyrinth

    Inside the labyrinth

    A one-of-a-kind art experience comes to Rochester Fringe Festival's Spiegelgarden.

    By Colette Goldstein Aug 29, 2024

  • Colin Jost to headline Rochester Fringe Festival

    Colin Jost to headline Rochester Fringe Festival

    The comedian and ‘Saturday Night Live’ star will hit Kodak Hall on Friday, September 13, replacing previously announced performer Pete Davidson.

    By Patrick Hosken Aug 6, 2024

Tags:

More Rochester Fringe Festival »

Latest in Rochester Fringe Festival

Upcoming Events
Fri
30 Sat
31 Sun
1 Mon
2 Tue
3 Wed
4 Thu
5
'A Bug's Life' - Movies in the Park

'A Bug's Life' - Movies in the Park @ Highland Bowl

Monroe County 'Movies in the Park' & Highland Park Conservancy present: 'A...
Hop Harvest Festival

Hop Harvest Festival @ Genesee Country Village & Museum

Tour of one of the only working 19th-century breweries in the United...
Architects and Architecture: Mount Hope Cemetery Tour with Christopher Brandt

Architects and Architecture: Mount Hope Cemetery Tour with Christopher Brandt @ Mount Hope Cemetery

This NEW cemetery walking tour will highlight the careers and accomplishments of...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2024 CITY Magazine