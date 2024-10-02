Theater Review | 'Young Frankenstein' 

click to enlarge RON HEERKENS JR // GOAT FACTORY MEDIA.

The cast of Mel Brooks's 'Young Frankenstein."

Matthew Hydzik as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, James Romney as Igor and Kyla Stone as Inga.

Sometimes, theater doesn’t need to teach a lesson or make the audience think about anything except what’s happening up on stage. It can be an escape, a respite. “Young Frankenstein,” which runs through October 27 at Geva Theatre Center, isn’t a serious musical, and it doesn’t attempt to be anything other than what it is: good, not-very-clean fun.Mel Brooks (also famously known for “The Producers”) takes the gothic swan song of Mary Shelley, who completed the monster tale in the early nineteenth century when she was just 19 years old, and twists it into an irreverent romp filled with double entendres, winks and feigned prudishness. The Broadway musical is based on the 1974 film of the same name, which was co-written by Gene Wilder (who also starred as Young Frank) and Brooks (who directed); it’s an enduring cult classic that ranks among the likes of “Clue the Musical” and “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”“Young Frankenstein,” like its title character, is a bit of a mutant — it’s a three-theater collaboration between Geva, Berkshire Theatre Group and Bay Street Theater, with Geva as its final destination. This means each theater shares the cost of production, from cast and crew to costume and sets.It’s clear that the cast had plenty of time to learn the material — the show boasts a nearly flawless ensemble with perfectly cast leads. In most musicals, there’s a song or two that falls flat, whether vocally or dramatically. In “Young Frankenstein,” the audience will keep waiting … and waiting … for that to happen. Throughout two acts of 20 songs (give or take a reprise), the cast consistently hits high notes — figuratively — eliciting laughter from the crowd nearly every time.The cast is led by Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (ahem, that’s pronounced), played by the inimitable Matthew Hydzik, whose radiating stage presence seems to have an effect on the entire company. From the moment he steps on stage, Hydzik is the epitome of charm and wit as Frankenstein’s “grandson.” Alongside him at the manor is Igor (a hilarious James Romney); Inga (Kyla Stone as a not-so-clueless temptress); and Frau Blücher (a deadpan Veanne Cox). Rounding out the named characters are The Monster himself (an impressive Chris McNiff); Inspector Hans Kemp/Hermit (the ridiculously likable Aaron Choi); and Elizabeth Benning (a convincingly unlikable-until-she isn’t Aléna Watters).The scenic and lighting design by Mike Billings sets the mood, from big city train station to spooky monster lab, complete with thunder and lightning. Projection design by Brad Peterson adds interest and context to the complex set design. Direction and choreography, both by Gerry McIntyre, portray a firm grasp on comedic timing.Rochester, and perhaps the country as a whole, needs a show like “Young Frankenstein” right now. Something funny, sexy and completely non-fictional. A night spent laughing at the theater can do a lot of good.