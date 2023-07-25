Bookeater Cafe: Where literature meets lunch 

On a bustling street in Rochester’s Swillburg neighborhood lies a hidden oasis filled with colorful bookshelves and cozy reading spaces. Between the sound of the rustling of pages turning and the smell of freshly made comfort food, it’s impossible to not want to spend the day there, curled up with a good book and tasty breakfast sandwich. It’s precisely this fusion of literature and cuisine that makes Bookeater, brainchild of Chad Ellis and Peter Mastrodonato, an unmissable new Rochester experience.
Newly opened in May, Bookeater serves as a combination bookstore and cafe, blending Peter’s passion for cooking with Chad’s love of literature. The two met as coworkers at Swiftwater Brewing, and over busy shifts and late night pool sessions, they realized a need to bring their strengths together. “We thought books and food worked really well together, rather than just one or the other,” Mastrodonato said.
By combining both their interests, Mastrodonato and Ellis hope to offer the Rochester community a niche, gastronomic bookstore experience. Featuring relaxing reading areas, a lounge area with a Nintendo, and a diverse menu, Bookeater blends comfort and convenience with community at its core. The classic interior is filled with natural light and carefully curated with vibrant pops of color, including a dazzling mural by artist Zazie Weldgen featuring imagery inspired by the history of Rochester. The multi-level building even houses a sizable backyard space with al fresco seating and ample greenery for those craving an escape from the bustle of the city.
Bookeater’s menu is classic comfort food with a modern twist, including adventurous items like their bánh mì wrap and beef carpaccio. “It has something for everyone,” Mastrodonato said. From mystery to manga, the book selection is equally as vast; one that visitors with voracious appetites for reading can sink their teeth into. The impressive inventory of books even includes a used section curated in collaboration with Taylor Thomas, AKA The Secondhand Librarian
(who will soon open Archivist Books
, a queer and Black-owned mobile bookstore).
Both longterm Rochester residents, Mastrodonato and Ellis want to offer members of the Swillburg community a spot where they can relax, connect and get lost in a good story and meal. “It’s something the neighborhood needs,” Mastrodonato said.
Going forward, the duo has plenty more ideas about how to expand Bookeater’s operations, including movie nights in the private outdoor space. “We’ve really gotten a feel for what the community is looking for and are making adjustments to accommodate them,” said Mastrodonato.
In the meantime, just watching their vision come to life has been surreal.
“We spent a year and a half working on the building and thinking about the business,” Ellis said. “It’s been very nice to feel welcomed by the community.”
Rochester has a wealth of bookshops. Stop in for a visit to these spots as well:
Hipocampo
| This Woman and Latinx-owned children’s bookstore has a wide selection of stories representing a diverse mix of culture and heritage. Located in the South Wedge, the store hosts programs, classes and performances showcasing and celebrating children’s literature. 638 South Ave., hipocampochildrensbooks.com
Akimbo
| Having recently reopened in a new location in the Neighborhood of the Arts following a devastating fire in their last space and a second crowdfunding campaign, Akimbo Bookshop serves as a testament to the enthusiasm of Rochester’s literary community. The woman-owned bookshop hosts author signings, lectures, workshops, and more. 714 University Ave., akimbobooks.org
Ampersand
| Owned by literary nonprofit Writers & Books in the Neighborhood of the Arts, Ampersand has a bevy of titles from local writers, award-winning authors and rare and unique books. With a number of book clubs, reading lists, and community events, Ampersand is a Rochester staple for literature lovers craving connection. 740 University Ave., ampersandbooks.org
The Unreliable Narrator
| Situated inside Village Gate, queer-owned independent bookstore and gift shop The Unreliable Narrator is the perfect place to peruse books, trinkets, and goodies. Plus, they have a large selection of items from local artisans–and a tea shop is located in the back. 274 N. Goodman St. b133, instagram.com/theunreliablenarratorroc
(Editor's note: the print version of this story mistakenly cited that Bookeater was in the South Wedge; technically, it is located in Swillburg.)
Julia Smith is a freelance contributor for CITY Magazine. Feedback on this article can be directed to [email protected].
