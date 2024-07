Monopoly: Rochester Edition coming in early 2025 

click to enlarge PATRICK HOSKEN

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce CEO Bob Duffy, Strong Museum of Play head Steve Dubnik and Hasbro representative John Marano pose with Mr. Monopoly to announce the upcoming Rochester version of the board game.

A proposed square in the Monopoly: Rochester edition for the Strong Museum of Play.

Mr. Monopoly, mascot for the Hasbro board game Monopoly, poses near mock-ups for proposed squares in the game's Rochester version, set for release in February 2025.

