Spice of life 

Young’s Korean Restaurant

120 Mushroom Blvd.





Kimchi Jjigae.

김치찌개 Kimchi Jjigae: spicy kimchi and pork stew

떡볶이 DukBokKi: rice cake in spicy sauce

새우야채볶음 Shrimp Yache-BokUm: pan fried shrimp + vegetables in spicy sauce

돼지불고기 Pork BulGoGi: spicy pork in special sauce

Pork BulGoGi.

Szechuan Opera

630 Park Ave.





Special Dry Pot.

麻辣烤鱼 Grilled Whole Fish in Spicy Sichuan Style: hot chili broth, chilis, sichuan peppercorns

沸腾鱼 Fish in Hot Chili Sauce: hot chili broth, bean sprout, wood ear mushroom

麻辣香锅 Special Dry Pot: spicy hotpot sauce, beef, shrimp, fish, spam, vegetables, tofu, noodles, chili pepper



Thali of India

3259 S Winton Rd.

Chicken Vindaloo, spicy tangy onion and tomato sauce cooked with chicken, herbs and potatoes

Chicken Vindaloo.





Everything Iz Good

551 E. Main St. & 1536 North Goodman St.





Jerk Chicken.

Jerk Chicken, rice with oxtail gravy, fried plantains

In the searing summer heat, when the air sticks to your skin, craving something that scorches your mouth seems absurd. Yet, in the world's hottest corners, spice isn't an ingredient—it's a lifeline. Spice tells a story of survival. A relic of ancient trade routes, spice was coveted for its ability to preserve food and mask spoilage. Traders painted the land with chilis, leaving in their wake explosive flavors that forever changed the culinary landscape.Here, heat is neither a flex nor is it wielded like a weapon. Rather, it’s a reflection of community and comfort. Sure, you can cool down with copious amounts of soft serve ice cream, but as is so often the case, ancient wisdom is mirrored by science. Capsaicin (the active component in chili peppers) triggers sweat — AKA nature’s air conditioning. Eating these foods actually cools the body. So, if you can handle the heat, lean in. Let the sweat drip and savor the electric, life-affirming jolt that only the spiciest dishes can deliver.Spicy Korean food doesn't ask for your attention, it demands it. Each bite levels with layers of fermented, fiery and umami-rich complexity.Enter kimchi jjigae, a stew that’s alive with heat, bolstered by the crunch of fermented cabbage and rich with a depth that can only come from pork. It radiates with the unmistakable pop of gochugaru, a racy red chili flake with shocking color and fruity nuance.Then there’s dukbokki: wildly chewy rice cakes that swim in a brilliant red pool of spicy sauce. Here, gochujang is the star. This chili paste is born from the slow fermentation of chili peppers, glutinous rice, and soybeans. Each bite is a colossal blend of spicy, savory and sour that lingers long after the meal ends.Eating Sichuan food is a journey. Those seemingly innocent little peppercorns are like time bombs that creep into the system. The initial floral tease yields a pleasant buzz (má lá) on the lips and tongue. Then the chilis kick in, crashing like waves and building with each bite. Finally comes the head high. You’re sweating, senses heightened, endorphins flooding your system. It’s a culinary thrill ride that leaves you not just full, but euphoric, hooked on the intensity, already craving your next fix.A wall of aromas hits immediately—garlic, vinegar, chili—a riotous sensory assault that can only mean one thing: vindaloo. This isn't your timid curry. It’s a full-throttle, punch-to-the-face celebration of flavors, a testament to Goa’s eclectic history. Vindaloo isn’t just a dish; it's an attitude, a rebellious blend of Portuguese technique and Indian soul, unapologetically spicy and impossibly rich. In every bite, you taste the defiance in the heat, the complexity in the chaos.The limit does not exist with the spice level here. The chefs show restraint with the chili powder for delicate Western palates, but ask them to bring it and you will not be disappointed.Scotch bonnet peppers reign supreme in this dish. The smoky heat is sealed with the kiss of a charcoal grill, infusing this Jamaican classic with a flavor as fiery as it is unforgettable. Grippy in earthy undertones and packed with a citrus punch, the bite is untamed and echoes the spirit of its island origins.