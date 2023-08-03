CITY Visits | Rochester Pride Fest 

click to enlarge



On a sweltering Saturday, July 15, CITY visited Pride Festival at Park Avenue during the parade and at Cobbs Hill to celebrate love in all forms (and of course, ask about the 'fits).





Photos by Fred McCoy, with interviews by Leah Stacy



Did you know? Rochester celebrates Pride Fest in July—and not June like other neighboring cities—because beginning in the 1970s, the local LGBTQ+ community held an annual picnic at Genesee Valley Park every July.

"We're leather enthusiasts, and this is a small sampling of what we enjoy wearing to celebrate our sexual being and pride.""A lot of people compliment me on the alien. He's my personal fidget, and other times I just try to wear him as a backpack. I haven't named him yet.""I got most of the outfit on Amazon. My sister got me a bunch of sparkles for my birthday, and then I did rainbow flags. It took me about 10 minutes. I'm here for the fried dough.""This is my character Wally. I have the whole suit - legs, feet, claws - but it's hot, so I'm just partialing in my headpiece. (It's called partialing when you don't wear the whole suit.) This is a fan I'm wearing around my neck.""We're roommates. We're both furries. I don't have a suit yet, but it's been ordered. It's a moth-bear hybrid. They run about $3,000 because it's all custom, you're basically wearing an art piece.""My husband said, 'your tutu is too high!' and then he said, 'well, I guess I'm not a tutu expert.'""This is my pride outfit, I've worn it the last few years. My hair is just fun, I like to dye it different colors all the time. My sisters are marching in the parade today; one with Bivona Center and one with Planet Fitness.""Back in the day, saying you're 'friends with Dorothy' was code for being gay, so that's why I chose to dress as her today. A tribute.""My jacket was a gift from a dear friend and client (I do hair), and it's all crystal. It weighs about six pounds. My necklace is a tiger's eye, another gift from a friend.""My outfit is to show a little rainbow, but also it's hot.""Everybody keeps saying I look like a Bratz Doll. I gotta couple of bracelets to pass out.""I'm promoting my business with my rainbows.""I get to be gay today.""I threw my outfit together in 15 minutes because I forgot what my plans were. I was in Charleston during the June pride parade in Syracuse, this time I had a free Saturday and I'm here.""I first wore this outfit in the Gilda's Club - now Cancer Support Community Rochester - bachelor auction. I'm on the associate board. I'm excited to see everybody being inclusive and accepting today, just having fun. Nothing bad can come from different groups getting together and embracing one another.""I like this outfit - the mankini - because I can express myself and be open. It reminds me of "Borat," but less misogynistic.""I'm the glitter mama."