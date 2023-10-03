click to enlarge LAUREN PETRACCA

Chris Marron.





Stephen Miller of Buffalo sits in the back of his hearse with a prop skeleton. "My first car was a hearse," he said. "I love the attention and people get out of my way when I'm driving it."



Patricia Peckham and her husband John founded Ride in Peace (RIP) Funeral & Formal Auto Society.



Hearses line up for the End of Summer Car Show & Motorcade.



Children peer through the window of a hearse at the End of Summer Car Show & Motorcade.

On a recent summer evening, Chris Marron scrubbed a vanity plate reading “BAGNTAG" on a vehicle he once only dreamed of owning: A 1988 Cadillac Superior Sovereign hearse.“I didn’t want a Corvette, or a Mustang, Camaro,” said Marron.The 30-year-old Greece resident's interest in the vehicles first began when he saw his teacher driving one to his high school.“When I’m driving, your head can be on a swivel and everybody’s staring at you," he said. “This is an attention piece that everyone is going to be turning their head and going, ‘What is that? What is going on?’”Marron was washing his hearse in preparation for the End Of Summer Car Show & Motorcade hosted by the Town of Greece, where he would be meeting with six other members of the R.I.P. (Ride in Peace) Funeral & Formal Auto Society to show off their cars.The club was formed by husband-and-wife and hearse owners John and Patricia Peckham as a way to build community between people who owned funeral and formal cars.“He was a couch potato until he bought that car,” said Patricia of her husband.Now, about 25 active members between Rochester, Buffalo, Ithaca, and the Southern Tier meet with their vehicles throughout the year for car shows, benefits, picnics, and various Halloween-related events.“I’m living a dream,” said Marron. “Some say it’s a nightmare."