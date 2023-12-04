RPO announces ‘Eclipse Spectacular’ at Blue Cross Arena 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY REBECCA RAFFERTY

Rochester City Ballet dancers performed on Monday, Dec. 4 at Blue Cross Arena for Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra's "RPO Eclipse Spectacular" announcement that in part previewed next April's multimedia event.

click to enlarge IMAGE PROVIDED

[email protected]

click image

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra on Monday morning revealed details about the multimedia performance it will present next year in celebration of the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse.The event, “RPO Eclipse Spectacular,” will take place at Blue Cross Arena on Sunday, Apr. 7, the night before the actual eclipse. For this symphonic presentation, the RPO will collaborate with Rochester City Ballet, the Troupe Vertigo aerialists, and a community chorus. It’ll also feature an immersive laser light show and video wall.RPO Music Director Andreas Delfs noted that Rochester being in the path of totality is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and that the next time the region will experience a total solar eclipse is 120 years from now."A lot of people will descend on Rochester to be here for this event, and we want them all to come to a concert which will bring the best of the artistic community of Rochester together,” he said.This showcase of Rochester-based performing artists will be set to an RPO presentation of space-related music including tunes from the classic films “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Alien,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” and “Star Wars: Episode 1 — The Phantom Menace.” Additionally, the orchestra will perform new compositions written specifically for the event by Principle Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik.In addition to the Apr. 7 concert, RPO will present an eclipse-themed sensory friendly concert on Saturday, Apr. 6.“Our vision is for a Rochester where all lives are touched by music,” said RPO Vice President of Education Barbara Brown. “As part of the RPO’s care and wellness initiative, this concert will provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for people of all ages with Autism Spectrum Disorder, or other sensory considerations."The event will include accommodations including a quiet room, noise reduction headphones, and a social narrative. Brown noted that this free sensory-friendly concert is part of the RPO’s ‘100 ways of giving back’ organized in celebration of its centennial year.“RPO Eclipse Spectacular” go on pre-sale to RPO-series subscribers at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, and will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7. Tickets start at $27.art/WORK