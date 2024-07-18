Movie Review | 'National Anthem' 

click image

On its surface, Luke Gilford's "National Anthem" is not a new film concept. The themes of not fitting in and finding one's chosen family are tried-and-true, but Gilford (who co-wrote the screenplay with Kevin Best and David Largman Murray) does find fresh ways into familiar territory.Dylan (Charlie Plummer) lives with his mother (Robyn Lively) and younger brother Cassidy (Joey DeLeon). Dylan's mother works as a hairdresser, but spends her nights going out and getting drunk, which leaves Dylan responsible for Cassidy and often acting as the adult of the house. He works as a construction worker to save money to buy an RV, which he hopes will be a way for him to see the world outside of his home life.In an effort to make as much money as he can, Dylan takes a job working on a ranch called House of Splendor. He is hired by Pepe (Rene Rosado), and becomes immediately entranced by a trans woman named Sky (Eve Lindley). Without pause or hesitation, everyone at House of Splendor welcomes Dylan into their home.The queer rodeo he finds himself in is a new world for Dylan, and his assimilation into this life is the strength of "National Anthem." The movie is about upending expectations and never questioning the legitimacy of the unknown. Dylan, who is quiet and reserved, was raised in a completely different world than those in House of Splendor. It's easy to assume his idea of what makes a rancher wouldn't fit with the ideas of Pepe or Sky, but he never parlays not knowing into judgment. He is happy to have found a family without ridicule and a place where he can explore and be himself.Plummer demonstrated in 2018's "Lean on Pete" that he is a young actor of quiet power and stoicism. How he comes off on screen could be seen as one note, but Plummer carries a character's history and pain in his eyes. As the 21-year-old Dylan, his entire life opens up against the gorgeous and vast New Mexico landscapes once he arrives at House of Splendor. He's observant without being voyeuristic, restrained but slowly set free. Only an actor with a special gift could communicate Dylan's journey so effectively to an audience."National Anthem" is not a political film, but in the hands of those in bad faith, it certainly could have become one. But an agenda would have to be brought into the film in the first place. Instead, it's beaming with humanity; uninterested in making grand speeches or pointing fingers."National Anthem" does exactly what a good movie should do. it allows audiences to walk in shoes that aren't theirs and witness lives they may not know or understand.