Tune in to these 10 concerts: a fall arts roundup 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY LISA MARIE MAZZUCCO

Yunchan Lim.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ADAM WALLACAVAGE

Kurt Vile.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY SAMANTHA CASOLARI

Ray LaMontagne.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY EMILY RIEMAN

Mudhoney.

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED

Rubblebucket.

Rochester and the surrounding area is a wellspring of local musicians, and there’s no shortage of shows highlighting their talent. National concerts of note are fewer and farther between, however. When compelling popular artists do make their way through upstate New York, you’ve got to seize the opportunity. Here are 10 shows this fall season you won’t want to miss.South Korean prodigy Yunchan Lim took the classical music world by storm last year as the youngest-ever winner of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. Rochester concertgoers can say they heard him play when he was just 19. 3 p.m. $23-$60.Kurt Vile is a seemingly endless source of endearing songs with a lo-fi sensibility. On his latest album, “(watch my moves),” a blissful blend of rock, psych-pop, and even country bits shows flashes of Lou Reed, Beck, and Modest Mouse. 8 p.m. $35.Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne brings his mesmerizing take on American roots music back to Kodak Center. His latest album, “Monovision,” is a return to the blues-tinged folk and country style that made him beloved, following intriguing detours into atmospheric pop-rock with spacy ambience and fuzzed-out psychedelia. 7:30 p.m. $49-$200.Boston-born musician Jonathan Richman first gained recognition in the 1970’s with his band The Modern Lovers, but his lighthearted sound rooted in early rock ‘n’ roll and doo wop endures. Richman disarms audiences with fun songs like “Vampire Girl,” “I Was Dancing in the Lesbian Bar,” and “You’re Crazy for Taking the Bus.” 8 p.m. $27-$32.The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra continues its exploration of the Harry Potter film franchise through live symphonic accompaniment. Composer Nicholas Hooper’s score is an eerie combination of darkness and whimsy. 7 p.m. $18-$123.Rochester’s preeminent contemporary classical specialists in fivebyfive present a poignant collaboration with the Baroque masters in Pegasus Early Music, in a program featuring both historical and new arrangements of Spanish and Portuguese music in the Jewish tradition. 3 p.m. $20 or pay what you can.Lovers of the ’90s Seattle grunge scene know not to sleep on Nirvana’s lesser-known counterparts in Mudhoney, whose EP “Superfuzz Bigmuff” was among Kurt Cobain’s top 50 albums of all time.The band’s first single, “Touch Me I’m Sick,” came out in 1988, but there’s plenty of fresh material from this year’s album “Plastic Eternity,” too. 8 p.m. $36.Many Rubblebucket fans first became acquainted with the band’s horn-happy pop music — which is often drenched in electronic psychedelia — in 2011 through the delightfully weird song “Came Out of a Lady.” I defy you to leave this party without a smile plastered on your face. 8 p.m. $27-$32.Pianist Vijay Iyer returns to his native Rochester. His trio will undoubtedly play some selections from Iyer’s 2021 album “Uneasy,” but it’s fair to expect the unexpected as well, particularly when it comes to Iyer’s highly cerebral but tuneful approach to jazz. 7:30 p.m. $32-$45.The progressive metal band Baroness’s sound is diverse enough to satisfy both unrelenting headbangers who just want to revel in the sludge of it all and listeners who tune in for clever melodies and sophisticated arrangements. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. $29.50.