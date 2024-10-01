Meet CITY's new multimedia reporter: Roberto Lagares 

After an extensive search, Roberto Lagares
, a Rochester native, has been named CITY's new multimedia reporter. The addition of a visually forward team member — who has previously been featured in CITY magazine pages as a contributor — signals the beginning of an exciting new chapter in CITY's digital identity.
Here's a bit more from Berto, in his own words:
Hello everyone, Roberto here — the people call me Berto — and I’m excited to be a part of the CITY team! A little about me: I was born and raised in Rochester two blocks from Kodak Park. A journalism & broadcasting (media production) graduate from SUNY Brockport with over seven years of shooting, editing and video production experience, I’ve worked on campaigns for NY-based companies like Butter Meat Co. and nationally recognized brands such as Bud Light; worked as an editor/producer at Apple; and most recently, I was a multimedia designer for Monro Inc.
Food and bev is my love language. (Let’s just say a restaurant with a meticulously crafted cocktail menu hates to see me coming.) My blood type is coffee, and although I will never make eye contact with the server, I absolutely do want to hear the specials of the day. Film photography is a major hobby that absorbs any spare time I may have (and what’s left in my bank account). If I’m not watching the Yankees elevate my blood pressure, I’m adding a movie to Letterboxd (my latest online obsession).
I can’t wait to add some visual flair to the incredible stories we are already bringing to the community. If you see me out and about (likely with one of my many film cameras) say hi, smile and wave.
You can follow me on Instagram @bertoscamera or see how your email finds me [email protected].