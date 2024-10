Best of Rochester 2024 

click image

Best Of is back — and bigger than ever for 2024.Our annual readers’ poll is a chance to shout out your favorite people, places, and things to do. A chance to give recommendations to other CITY readers. And as always, thein each category are dictated by your write-ins!The first stage of the poll is the primary ballot. We did a little tweaking this year to make the nominations more succinct and relevant (including your feedback from last year), so there are a total 138 ballot lines under five categories.All you have to do is click on the survey here and cast your votes.After the primary ballot closes, CITY staff will tally your thousands of votes and identify finalists in each category.In January, we’ll drop the “Best of Rochester” issue.Save the date.A last word: please don’t stuff the ballot, or encourage other CITY readers to do so. Let’s toast winners who fairly earn their titles.For all our Best of Rochester updates, follow CITY on Instagram and Facebook