Best of Rochester 2024 

Best Of is back — and bigger than ever for 2024.
Our annual readers’ poll is a chance to shout out your favorite people, places, and things to do. A chance to give recommendations to other CITY readers. And as always, the four finalists
in each category are dictated by your write-ins!
The first stage of the poll is the primary ballot. We did a little tweaking this year to make the nominations more succinct and relevant (including your feedback from last year), so there are a total 138 ballot lines under five categories.
All you have to do is click on the survey here
and cast your votes.
Primary ballot voting is open until Nov. 1 at midnight.
After the primary ballot closes, CITY staff will tally your thousands of votes and identify finalists in each category. Voting for the final round will begin November 11 and end December 13 at midnight
.
In January, we’ll drop the “Best of Rochester” issue. Also, we’re throwing an awards party at Radio Social on January 3!
Save the date.
A last word: please don’t stuff the ballot, or encourage other CITY readers to do so. Let’s toast winners who fairly earn their titles.
For all our Best of Rochester updates, follow CITY on Instagram
and Facebook
.
click image