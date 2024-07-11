Pete Davidson to headline 2024 Rochester Fringe Festival 

Ahead of its full lineup reveal later this month, the Rochester Fringe Festival announced Thursday that popular comedian Pete Davidson would open the 12-day festival with a performance at Kodak Hall on Friday, September 13 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets begin at $45 for the 18+ show and are on sale now at rochesterfringe.com.
Pete Davidson is a celebrated stand-up comedian, actor, writer and producer. He most recently starred in Peacock’s "Bupkis," a semi-autobiographical comedy series he also co-created, co-wrote and executive produced. Davidson is perhaps most widely known as a cast member on NBC’s "Saturday Night Live" from 2014 to 2022, where his singular “Weekend Update” features and original music videos garnered millions of views. In 2020, Davidson co-wrote, executive produced and starred in the critically acclaimed film "The King of Staten Island." Romantically, the comedian has famously been linked to Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Kim Kardashian.
Currently in its 13th year, the annual Rochester Fringe Festival has hosted some of the world’s top comedians as headliners.
"We are thrilled to bring in Pete Davidson as our comedy headliner, who joins the ranks of Tig Notaro, John Mulaney, Eddie Izzard, Mike Birbiglia, and Patton Oswalt, all of whom have performed at the Fringe," said Rochester Fringe Festival Producer and CEO Erica Fee. "Providing Rochester audiences with access to incredible performance has been our mission from day one. We look forward to announcing our entire lineup later this month!"
The award-winning, 12-day Rochester Fringe Festival was named by The New York Times as “one of the country’s more prominent multidisciplinary events” in September 2023. The Fringe has become the largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival in New York State and one of the most attended Fringe Festivals in the United States. More than 750,000 people have attended more than 5,000 performances and events at the Fringe since its inception in 2012.
The full lineup for the 13th annual Rochester Fringe, which runs September 10—21, will be announced on Tuesday, July 23. Hundreds of performances will take place, featuring comedy, theatre, dance, music, film and more. Tickets for all Fringe performances will go on sale that day at 12 p.m. rochesterfringe.com