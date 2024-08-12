ROCHESTER TEN | CHRIS FANNING 

click to enlarge RAFAEL RODRIGUEZ.

Chris Fanning walks to work, his eyes on the pages of a book. His commute has become second nature. From his apartment, he follows University Avenue, his feet instinctively navigating every curb and crack in the pavement like a well-worn path. After 12 minutes, he arrives at the three-story brick façade of Writers & Books, closes his book and steps inside.For Fanning, the Neighborhood of the Arts, also referred to as NOTA, is more than just a zone on a map; it’s home.“I've always loved this neighborhood; it’s vibrant and diverse,” he said. “It isn't just about the arts; it's about retail, restaurants, museums and community gardens. It’s about culture.”At the heart of NOTA lies Writers & Books. Fanning began as an intern nearly 20 years ago and now serves as deputy director under Executive Director Alison Meyers, whom he was on the committee to hire.“She saw the potential in me and what I was bringing to the table,” he recalled. “She said to me, ‘Stop working part-time jobs and come have a career.’”Meyers said it's a joy and a privilege to work alongside Fanning.“He is the ultimate team player with the curiosity to explore and take on new responsibilities that advance our mission in countless ways,” she said. “Chris deeply values people of all ages and backgrounds and is genuinely committed to building bridges of communication and understanding through the arts and social justice endeavors.”As a nonprofit literary center promoting reading and writing as lifelong pursuits, Writers & Books has been exploring the question “What does literature mean to us?” for 40 years.For Fanning, the answer is simple.“Storytelling invokes empathy and brings us together as people, as a culture,” he said.Both culture and community resonate deeply with Fanning, who has been actively involved in groups and events from a young age. Growing up in Geneva, he attended a Catholic school where he immersed himself in youth groups and choirs.“It was a chance to get out and be a part of something,” he said.During his time at St. John Fisher University, which he attended on a service scholarship, and throughout his early career, Fanning’s passion for curating experiences and working behind the scenes established him as a community-driven events professional. He spent eight years behind the scenes at Entercom Radio (now Audacy) as a public relations representative, followed by four years as an associate producer for the Rochester Fringe Festival. Throughout his tenure at Writers & Books, Fanning has contributed to countless events through volunteering, organizing, pitching in and leading by example.This is exemplified by his role as president of the NOTA Business Alliance, a position Fanning has held for a year after spending a decade on the board. By supporting local businesses and getting to know their owners on a first-name basis, he is committed to improving the neighborhood where he lives and works. Fanning views NOTA as a microcosm of Rochester and aims to unify many more neighborhoods for the city's greater good.“We can pool our resources to help the merchants in all our communities,” he said. “The saying ‘A high tide raises all ships’ is what we’re trying to achieve.”Perhaps Fanning’s greatest attribute is kindness—it’s his creative pursuit of choice, alongside gardening, of course.“Showing kindness when I'm on my walks fills my cup,” he said. “Saying hello or chatting with somebody on the street is uplifting. It takes more energy to be angry or closed off and I don't see the value in that. Kindness costs nothing.”