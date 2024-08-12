ROCHESTER TEN 

There’s an old saying that goes something like, “Give people their flowers while they can still smell them.” In our annual Rochester 10 issue, that’s precisely our aim. In the following pages, we’ve profiled 10 people who are giving back to the community, building a stronger city and making art in different ways. You will find them on stages, in pages, behind-the-scenes, behind the line and creating culture. Like last year, they were chosen through nominations from both staff and contributors.

Read on to meet this year’s cohort, and learn about the ways they’re contributing to our fair city.

Profiles by Kellen Beck, Sydney Burrows, Gino Fanelli, Jon Heath, Patrick Hosken, Daniel J. Kushner, June "CM" McCambridge, Jessica L. Pavia and Katherine Varga.

Portraits by Rafael Rodriguez.

Want to nominate someone to the 2025 cohort?

Please email [email protected] for consideration.