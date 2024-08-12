Search

August 12, 2024 Culture

ROCHESTER TEN 

By
img_3089.png

ILLUSTRATION BY JACOB WALSH.

There’s an old saying that goes something like, “Give people their flowers while they can still smell them.” In our annual Rochester 10 issue, that’s precisely our aim. In the following pages, we’ve profiled 10 people who are giving back to the community, building a stronger city and making art in different ways. You will find them on stages, in pages, behind-the-scenes, behind the line and creating culture. Like last year, they were chosen through nominations from both staff and contributors.

Read on to meet this year’s cohort, and learn about the ways they’re contributing to our fair city.

shah.jpg
Sejal Shah
smith.jpg
Margherita Smith
savant.jpg
Taurus Savant
fanning.jpg
Chris Fanning
markham.jpg
Scar Markham
dogra.jpg
Dr. Vikram Dogra
ornelas.jpg
Ruben Ornelas & Laurie MacFarlane
eberhardt.jpg
Race Eberhardt
obrien.jpg
Anita O'Brien
costa.jpg
Aaron Costa

Profiles by Kellen Beck, Sydney Burrows, Gino Fanelli, Jon Heath, Patrick Hosken, Daniel J. Kushner, June "CM" McCambridge, Jessica L. Pavia and Katherine Varga.

Portraits by Rafael Rodriguez.

Want to nominate someone to the 2025 cohort?
Please email [email protected] for consideration.

Tags:

Latest in Culture

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2024 CITY Magazine