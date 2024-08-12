ROCHESTER TEN | RUBEN ORNELAS & LAURIE MACFARLANE 

click to enlarge RAFAEL RODRIGUEZ.

click image

Dancers and artists in the Rochester dance community — even those who only occasionally dip their toes in the scene — have likely heard of Ruben Ornelas and Laurie MacFarlane. Partners both in life and in their company, Commotion Dance Theater, Ornelas and MacFarlane are also recognized for how they graciously support fellow artists. That includes their establishment of the annual ‘Dances at MuCCC’ festival, the creation of which MacFarlane credits to the encouragement of the late John Borek and interest of local artists.“We wanted to give people a forum to do their work and have it be seen,” she said. “That’s how you learn and grow and improve in your art form.”After eight years, Ornelas and MacFarlane passed the reins of the festival to Donna Davenport and Nanako Horikawa Mandrinoa. But its original mission of bringing together dance artists of different styles and aesthetics in one space continues.Ornelas and MacFarlane each have a unique aesthetic of their own in the form of dance theater. Even though they’re partners, the duo doesn’t work directly together on pieces, aside from bouncing ideas off of one another. Their collaborative work lies, instead, in planning and producing performances under the umbrella of their company.Hilton native Alaina Olivieri, who teaches ballet at St. Peter's Community Arts Academy and several local universities, still clearly remembers the first time she saw a piece by MacFarlane years ago. “It was something I’d never experienced before, either as a performer or a viewer,” said Olivieri. “She and Ruben just put themselves out there without caring what anyone thinks.” Their choreography is abstract; Ornelas focusing on a whimsical sense of movement and MacFarlane on storytelling.For MacFarlane, the environment she creates onstage is as essential as the movement. “Having theatrical elements in place is really important for the performer to develop and embody something,” she said. The costumes, props, scenery, and sound always play a large part in her choreography.Ornelas focuses on structured improvisation in his creative process, giving space for the artists to make choices. Olivieri has gained a new sense of confidence as an artist and teacher after working with MacFarlane and Ornelas.“Ruben always says, ‘It’s not a mistake, it’s just the way it’s supposed to be,’” said Olivieri. “And now. I trust myself to make choices, especially in improvisation and exploration. I don’t think I would have felt that way without working with them.”Those who have seen Ornelas’s work may be surprised to learn that before he was a modern dance theater creator, his comfort zone was in the ballet studio. An injury forced Ornelas to pivot from his career as a professional ballet dancer, eventually landing him in the land of modern dance at Julliard.While living and working in New York City after graduation, Ornelas met MacFarlane, who had discovered her own love for modern dance at Bennington College. Together, they lived in multiple cities, while Ornelas studied at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and pursued a career teaching dance.A job at SUNY Geneseo brought the family to Rochester, where they thoughtfully and passionately built a home in the dance community. “I was quite surprised by the number of people involved in dance here,” said Ornelas. “I value the community and being able to help bring people together, to support and encourage them.”The Rochester dance community values Ornelas and MacFarlane as well.“They keep evolving and creating more opportunities for people in the community,” Olivieri said. “They don’t need to take credit for things, they just want to make and present art. They’re generous people who live humbly and create humbly.”