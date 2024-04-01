Movie Review | 'Wicked Little Letters' 

click image

Actors often approach the promotional aspect of their jobs with dutiful obligation, answering a barrage of similar questions — but if there's anything more gleefully profane than "Wicked Little Letters," it's Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley's press interviews for the film."Wicked Little Letters," directed by Thea Sharrock (who directed the soapy-but-acceptable "Me Before You") begins with a title card that states, "this is more true than you'd think." Sometimes when a movie deviates from the tried-and-true "based on a true story" disclaimer, it's a sign something self-consciously quirky may follow. "Wicked Little Letters" never succumbs to its "can you believe we didn't completely make this up?" preface, which allows the movie to be a fun watch along the way.Sharrock's movie — written by Jonny Sweet — is about a postal scandal that rocked the town of Littlehampton in 1920s England. Edith Swan (Colman) lives with her parents (Timothy Spall and Gemma Jones), which doesn't fill her with the greatest sense of self-worth. As the movie opens, the Swans have received an anonymous letter filled with profane insults which seems to be happening to a lot of people around them.Irish immigrant Rose Gooding (Buckley) moves in next door to the Swans, along with her boyfriend (Malachi Kirby) and daughter (Alisha Weir). Rose's reputation immediately becomes known throughout the town; she loves a good time and isn't afraid to say what's on her mind (often peppered with colorful language). Because of that, Edith suspects her of writing the letters tormenting the people of Littlehampton, and Rose is arrested.Rose maintains her innocence, which leads to a police investigation as well as one by some of the town's residents. The investigation at the center of "Wicked Little Lies" isn't the movie's main appeal; a lot of what occurs throughout the film feels predetermined from the start. Watching Colman and Buckley (who were both Oscar-nominated for 2021's "The Lost Daughter") play off each other is what makes the movie sing. Sweet's screenplay aims for depth occasionally, but often boils down to the simplicity of "never judge a book by its cover."Colman and Buckley are adept at what they do. Their exchange of barbs with precise tension and comedic timing helps make "Wicked Little Letters" a fun movie, even when it mostly feels weightless.