The results are in — here are your Best Of Rochester 2023 winners 

The results of CITY’s annual “Best of Rochester” readers’ poll are in!This year was one of the largest yet — more than 18,500 people cast votes for everything from favorite bartenders and day spas to family outings and diners. You may have noticed we whittled the choices down to 106 ballot lines across five categories. In doing that, we learned what readers did and didn't miss, and we'll edit the ballot choices accordingly going forward to reflect the local arts & culture scene.We also assembled a team of CITY writers — both freelance and staff — to get their takes on what's flying under the radar (but should be on yours). And of course, this year's Awards Show had a new location at Radio Social on Carlson Road, and was open to all who wanted to attend.From the team here at CITY: cheers to all the winners and finalists, and many thanks to our readers for playing along!Click ON the categories below for the full listing of winners — and we'll see you back here next year.