Meet CITY's new arts writer: Patrick Hosken 

After an extensive search, Patrick Hosken, a Rochester native, has been named CITY's new arts writer.
Hosken is a journalist who has worked all across New York State. He began his career (fittingly) at WXXI, where he completed his first internship in the newsroom, before moving on to writing community features at The Chautauquan Daily in the Southern Tier.
For nearly a decade, Patrick was the music editor at MTV News in New York City. He wrote artist profiles of Dua Lipa and Lizzo, interviewed Janelle Monáe and The 1975, and worked on industry trend pieces and obituaries. He also pitched and produced ambitious multimedia projects and reported on location from Parkland, Florida, where he interviewed the founders of March For Our Lives. His writing has also appeared in Billboard, Stereogum, and the dearly departed Syracuse New Times.
Patrick most recently worked at WBFO, Buffalo’s NPR station, producing and occasionally hosting its flagship daily news show “What’s Next?” He began a weekly newsletter dedicated to Neil Young’s music in 2023. He has contributed to CITY since 2021, profiling musicians like Peter Hughes from The Mountain Goats and reviewing artists like Nod. And notably, the first time he ever interviewed a band was in the basement of the Bug Jar.
He is a 2012 journalism graduate of St. Bonaventure University and a 2015 masters graduate of Syracuse University’s Newhouse School, where he also taught an arts reporting course. He lives in Brighton with his wife, daughter, and rescue cat.
Join the CITY crew in welcoming Patrick! Send him a note: [email protected]
