Best Of Rochester: Shopping & Services 

And the winners are...
Best Antique Shop/Dealer
WINNER
The Shops on West Ridge
FINALISTS
Greenovation | CP Antiques | Ontario Antique Mall
Best Bike Shop
WINNER
Full Moon Vista
FINALISTS
Tom’s Pro Bike | Bert’s Bike Shop | Towpath
Best Bridal Shop
WINNER
Heart to Heart Bride
FINALISTS
Silk Bridal Boutique | Lovely Bride | 2 Hearts Bridal
Best Smoke Shop
WINNER
Mad Hatter’s Hideaway
FINALIST
The Plug | eLab | Ghost Dog
Best Corner Store
WINNER
Bodega
FINALISTS
Highland Market | 999 Market | Henry’s
Best Fitness Center
WINNER
Midtown Athletic Club
FINALISTS
YMCA | Jewish Community Center | LA Fitness
Best Florist
WINNER
Wisteria Flowers and Gifts
FINALISTS
Stacy K Floral | Arena’s | Kittleberger Florist & Gifts
Best Outdoor Market
WINNER
Rochester Public Market
FINALISTS
Brighton Farmers Market | The Lucky Flea | TheMATA
Best Salon/Barbershop
WINNER
Rock Paper Scissors Salon & Med Spa
FINALISTS
Gallery | Surface Salon | Bare Element | Do or Dye | South Wedge Barber
Best Hotel
WINNER
The Strathallan Hotel & Spa
FINALISTS
Woodcliff Hotel & Spa | Hyatt Downtown | The Lake House Canandaigua
Best Independent Bookseller
WINNER
Lift Bridge Book Shop
FINALISTS
Akimbo Bookshop | Bookeater | Hipocampo Children’s Books
Best Local Media Personality (Radio/TV/Online/Print)
WINNER
Scott Hetsko
FINALISTS
Adam Chodak (News 8 WROC) | Evan Dawson (WXXI) | Don Alhart (13WHAM)
Best Music School
WINNER
Eastman Community Music School
FINALISTS
Costello Music | Submarine School of Music | Hochstein School of Music
Best Musical Instrument Store
WINNER
House of Guitars
FINALISTS
Bernunzio Uptown Music | Sound Source | Northfield Music
Best Place to Buy Kitsch
WINNER
Parkleigh
FINALISTS
Archimage | Record Archive | Sweet Poison Cupcake
Best Record Store
WINNER
Record Archive
FINALISTS
Bop Shop Records | House of Guitars | Needle Drop Records
Best Vintage/Secondhand Store
WINNER
Record Archive
FINALISTS
Little Shop of Hoarders | The Op Shop | Staple Vintage
Best Social Media Account
WINNER
@innerloopblog
FINALISTS
@industrystandard69 | @rocthecitywithhope | @daytrippingroc
Best Day Spa
WINNER
Del Monte Lodge
FINALISTS
Ape & Canary | Woodcliff Hotel & Spa | Bare Element
Best Tattoo Parlor
WINNER
Love Hate Tattoo
FINALISTS
Have Hope Tattoo | Westside Tattoo | Old Friends
Best Hobby Store
WINNER
Dan’s Crafts and Things
FINALISTS
Millennium Games | Rochester Art Supply | Performance Hobby
Best Wedding/Event Venue
WINNER
ARTISANworks
FINALISTS
Arbor Loft | Historic German House | Genesee Country Village & Museum
Best Yoga Studio
WINNER
Breathe
FINALISTS
Tru | Vault | Element | The Reformery