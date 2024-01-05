Search

January 05, 2024 Special Sections » Best of Rochester

Best Of Rochester: Shopping & Services 

By
click to enlarge img_2401.png

ILLUSTRATION BY JACOB WALSH.

And the winners are...

Best Antique Shop/Dealer

WINNER
The Shops on West Ridge

FINALISTS
Greenovation | CP Antiques | Ontario Antique Mall

Best Bike Shop

WINNER
Full Moon Vista

FINALISTS
Tom’s Pro Bike | Bert’s Bike Shop | Towpath

Best Bridal Shop

WINNER
Heart to Heart Bride

FINALISTS
Silk Bridal Boutique | Lovely Bride | 2 Hearts Bridal

Best Smoke Shop

WINNER
Mad Hatter’s Hideaway

FINALIST
The Plug | eLab | Ghost Dog

Best Corner Store

WINNER
Bodega

FINALISTS
Highland Market | 999 Market | Henry’s

Best Fitness Center

WINNER
Midtown Athletic Club

FINALISTS
YMCA | Jewish Community Center | LA Fitness

Best Florist 

WINNER
Wisteria Flowers and Gifts

FINALISTS
Stacy K Floral | Arena’s | Kittleberger Florist & Gifts

Best Outdoor Market

WINNER
Rochester Public Market

FINALISTS
Brighton Farmers Market | The Lucky Flea | TheMATA

Best Salon/Barbershop

WINNER
Rock Paper Scissors Salon & Med Spa

FINALISTS
Gallery | Surface Salon | Bare Element | Do or Dye | South Wedge Barber

Best Hotel

WINNER
The Strathallan Hotel & Spa

FINALISTS
Woodcliff Hotel & Spa | Hyatt Downtown | The Lake House Canandaigua

Best Independent Bookseller

WINNER
Lift Bridge Book Shop

FINALISTS
Akimbo Bookshop | Bookeater | Hipocampo Children’s Books

Best Local Media Personality (Radio/TV/Online/Print)

WINNER
Scott Hetsko

FINALISTS
Adam Chodak (News 8 WROC) | Evan Dawson (WXXI) | Don Alhart (13WHAM)

Best Music School

WINNER
Eastman Community Music School

FINALISTS
Costello Music | Submarine School of Music | Hochstein School of Music

Best Musical Instrument Store

WINNER
House of Guitars

FINALISTS
Bernunzio Uptown Music | Sound Source | Northfield Music

Best Place to Buy Kitsch

WINNER
Parkleigh

FINALISTS
Archimage | Record Archive | Sweet Poison Cupcake

Best Record Store

WINNER
Record Archive

FINALISTS
Bop Shop Records | House of Guitars | Needle Drop Records

Best Vintage/Secondhand Store

WINNER
Record Archive

FINALISTS
Little Shop of Hoarders | The Op Shop | Staple Vintage

Best Social Media Account

WINNER
@innerloopblog

FINALISTS
@industrystandard69 | @rocthecitywithhope | @daytrippingroc

Best Day Spa

WINNER
Del Monte Lodge

FINALISTS
Ape & Canary | Woodcliff Hotel & Spa | Bare Element

Best Tattoo Parlor 

WINNER
Love Hate Tattoo

FINALISTS
Have Hope Tattoo | Westside Tattoo | Old Friends

Best Hobby Store

WINNER
Dan’s Crafts and Things

FINALISTS
Millennium Games | Rochester Art Supply | Performance Hobby

Best Wedding/Event Venue

WINNER
ARTISANworks

FINALISTS
Arbor Loft | Historic German House | Genesee Country Village & Museum

Best Yoga Studio

WINNER
Breathe

FINALISTS
Tru | Vault | Element | The Reformery

Full text

1 2

In This Guide...

Tags:

More Best of Rochester »

Trending

Latest in Best of Rochester

Readers also liked…

Upcoming Events
Sat
6 Sun
7 Mon
8 Tue
9 Wed
10 Thu
11 Fri
12

Staff Picks: An American Werewolf in London @ Little Theatre

Two American college students on a walking tour of Britain are attacked...
SLUCC Community Free Luncheon

SLUCC Community Free Luncheon @ South Livonia United Church of Christ

The South Livonia United Church of Christ is hosting another SLUCC Community...
Little Women (2019)

Little Women (2019) @ Little Theatre

Director Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic coming-of-age story. Four...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2024 CITY Magazine