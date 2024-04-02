Chickfest celebrates Rochester's female musicians 

PHOTO BY AARON WINTERS

The Pink tribute band Funhouse will headline Chickfest 2024 at Three Heads Brewing.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY AARON WINTERS

Funhouse frontwoman Allison Sparkles.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY NICOLE ADSIT

Natalie Poole.

[email protected]

click image

Until recently, the only local celebration of female musicians was relegated to classical music and not pop. But that changed in 2023 with the advent of Chickfest, an all-day festival highlighting female musicians from Rochester and beyond.The event was created by Shannon Miller, owner of Smokin' Hot Chicks BBQ in Fairport. When the business closed earlier this year, Chickfest needed a new venue, and organizer Amy Sheffer sought out a familiar figure in the local music scene.“It was too good a festival to let it just fall by the wayside,” she said. “We couldn't think of a better (venue) than Three Heads Brewing, and we knew we would love to work with Geoff Dale.”Chickfest's lineup includes original singer-songwriters Amanda Lee Peers and Teressa Wilcox and cover bands BB Dang and Karma. Funhouse, a tribute band dedicated to the music of Pink, is the headliner.Allison Sparkles, the lead singer for Funhouse, says Chickfest revels in the strength of Rochester’s scene and the visibility of the women who take part.“Perhaps in our town, women and men are kind of celebrated equally, which I think is why our scene is so incredible for everyone that is involved in it and everyone who lives here,” Sparkles said. “When I visit other music scenes, it is still very male-dominated.”Natalie Poole, a North Carolina native and country musician who is also participating in Chickfest, added that, in the past ,women in music were often pitted against one another in competition.“To have an event where the whole point is to support each other and showcase the talent that each person has — and do that in a way that is inclusive — is an important way to look at women working together in music,” said Poole.