Live music on the menu 

Jam band Phish sang it best: “Let’s go out to dinner and see a movie.” That sentiment rings just as true if you’re looking to supplement your local supper with songs, so we’ve rounded up seven choice spots to satisfy your hunger for both savory and sound.
B-Side
5 Liftbridge Lane, Fairport | fairportbside.com
B-Side has that beloved hole-in-the-wall atmosphere without any of the dilapidation. This music-themed establishment has live performances Wednesday through Saturday, with a focus on local singer-songwriters and rock bands. It’s easy to place your order for burgers, sandwiches, poutine, and craft beer at the bar and then head in for the music. No cover.
293 Alexander Street | thedailyrefresher.com
Every Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., The Daily Refresher hosts local musicians, typically singer-songwriters like Jackson Cavalier and Sugar Glider. The Refresher’s on-site food truck (and during the snowier months, their cozy kitchen) offers items such as wings, mac ‘n’ cheese, and sliders, and there’s a surprisingly wide selection of beer in addition to the classy signature cocktails. No cover.
Flight Wine Bar
262 Exchange St. | winebarflight.com
Flight Wine Bar plays host to jazz performances every Friday and Saturday. The sophisticated establishment has intimate vibes, ideal for a conversational hang with friends or a first date. As the name suggests, there are plenty of wine flights to choose from. Although it’s not the place for a full meal, Flight’s great for appetizers, including a build-your-own charcuterie board. Seating is limited so it helps to call ahead, but there’s no cover charge.
240 East Avenue | thelittle.org/cafe
You can hear live music in The Little Theatre’s adjoining café each evening from 7 to 9 p.m., ranging from folk singer-songwriters like the Spring Chickens and jazz trios like the The Fallopian Grooves to classical guitarist Ken Luk. Feeling peckish for more than just popcorn? The café menu features paninis, salads, and pastries to go with your java, wine or beer. No cover, but tipping the musicians is highly encouraged.
Lovin’ Cup
300 Park Point Drive | lovincup.com
Lovin’ Cup has a spacious dining room, large stage, and plenty of seating — the perfect layout for enjoying a compelling singer, original rock band, or tribute act from the comfort of your table or booth. Each menu item is a punny popular music reference, including a “Rage Against the Green” salad, “Ring of Fire” burger, and “Beef-stie Boys” panini. There’s also an open mic each Tuesday from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Expect a cover charge.
Nashvilles
4853 W. Henrietta Road | nashvillesny.com
Nashvilles (sic) proudly boasts its tagline, “Rockin’ Country Redneck Tavern,” right on the storefront. As advertised, there are regular rock shows on Fridays and country bands on Saturdays — and the aesthetic is pure southern honky-tonk. The ample bar is decked out in wood paneling with a tin ceiling, and the live music room features a second-floor balcony and generous floor space for weekly line dancing. There’s a hefty bar food menu, including quesadillas, potato skins, burgers, and steaks, so put on your best cowboy hat and mosey on down. Cover charge for shows.
