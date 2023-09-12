Call for Creatives — September opportunities 

click to enlarge
AUDITIONS
“The Wickhams Christmas at Pemberley”
Audition date: 6 - 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26 | Blackfriars Theatre
Directed by Lindsay Warren-Baker. By appointment only; email [email protected]
to schedule. Callbacks will be held from 6 - 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Initial auditions will take place in one-hour increments and consist of cold-reads from the script, which is available at the link below. Bring a headshot, resume, and your calendar to complete the rehearsal conflicts. blackfriars.org/auditions-the-wickhams
CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS
Visual artist submissions
Deadline: Ongoing | UUU Art Collective
Acceptable mediums include but are not limited to: painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, photography, digital art, video, mixed media, site-specific installation, performance art and others. Selected artists will be contacted directly by gallery staff via email or phone, and will be considered for inclusion in solo or group exhibitions, artist talks, special events, and curatorial projects. uuuartcollective.com/for-artists
Open call for work
Deadline: December 31 | Main Street Arts, Clifton Springs
Main Street Arts is looking for submissions from artists located in upstate New York working with all media. Submissions are reviewed twice annually. All artists who submit work will hear back within one month of the deadline date. mainstreetartscs.org/artist-opportunities/open-call
Ongoing call for entries
Deadline: Ongoing | Flower City Arts Center
Throughout the year, FCAC accepts exhibition proposals in all three of its program areas: printmaking and book arts, ceramics, and photography and digital arts. Send an email with a detailed show proposal, 15 - 20 images of current work, a list of materials, sizes, and prices for each, a CV or resume, and an artist statement via email to the head of the appropriate department. Due to the volume of submissions, you’ll only hear from the center if they’re interested in showing your work, but your proposal will stay on file for one year. Department contact information is available online. flowercityarts.org/opportunities
Annual call for submissions and exhibition proposals
Deadline: Postmarked by December 31 | Rochester Contemporary Art Center
RoCo welcomes general and video submissions for future exhibition seasons. Submit a letter of intent, up to 20 images or short video files on a flash drive with checklist, artist statement and resume. More details online. Materials will be kept on file for future reference and consideration. rochestercontemporary.org
Lovin’ Cup Featured Monthly Artist
Deadline: Ongoing | Lovin’ Cup
Send an email to [email protected]
to apply to be hosted for a month. (That’s it!)
GRANTS
Equipment Access Grant for Filmmakers
Deadline: Rolling | Squeaky Wheel
Recipients will receive up to $1,000 worth of equipment usage and facilities time, and a free 1-year Squeaky Wheel membership. Anyone in Western New York is eligible, and BIPOC, women, queer, trans and gender non-conforming people are especially encouraged to apply. squeaky.org/accessgrant
RESIDENCIES
UVP Residential Commission
Deadline: Jan. 8, 2024 | Light Work
An opportunity for media artists to come to Syracuse and make new video/electronic work for public exhibition at the projection site on the facade of the Everson Museum of Art in 2024.
Residencies occur in 2-4 consecutive weeks. Commissioned work will be exhibited during the program year following the period of residency. Residency comes with a commission fee of $10,000, accommodation in the Light Work AIR apartment, complimentary Light Work membership, and 24 hour access to lab facilities. lightwork.org/uvp-commission
MISCELLANEOUS
Call for teaching artists
Deadline: Rolling | Teaching Artists ROC
Are you interested in sharing your expertise and getting paid to do so? Teaching Artists ROC places teaching artists from all disciplines in area schools, after-school programs, senior centers, civic/cultural spaces and local events. Mentorship and presentation coaching are provided. Apply to join the roster of presenters online. teachingartistsroc.org
C.O.M.P. Studios
Ongoing | Rochester Contemporary Art Center
C.O.M.P. Studios gives selected artists free studio space for 1 or 2 month engagements, culminating in public open studio hours on First Fridays. rochestercontemporary.org
Rebecca Rafferty is an arts writer at CITY and the co-producer and host of
art/WORK, an arts conversation video series created in collaboration with WXXI. She can be reached at [email protected].
