Calling all local photographers: we're thinking a little outside the box for the cover of our June 2024 magazine, and we need your help!
The theme | Photo City
In 1892, Kodak was incorporated in Rochester, NY — forever solidifying our legacy as the photo city. While that legacy has taken on many forms over the last century ++, we remain a city rooted in visuals. Our June issue will honor and focus on all things 'photo city': past, present and future. Photo and film. The people who created it, and the people who are currently creating it.
The call | Cover photo submissions
Capture how you see Rochester through your own personal lens. The community, the seasons, the culture, the neighborhoods, etc. How does Rochester and the photo community translate for you? And — this is a paid gig! If your photo is chosen, we will arrange freelance payment.
To submit | Email us
Send your submission along with a 50-100 word summary/caption to [email protected]
with the subject 'Photo City Cover Submission'.
Deadline | May 10
The CITY staff will choose a cover photo for publication before our June print deadline of May 24.
The fine print | Our format
We're a print magazine, and we do our best to reproduce colors and quality at the highest level possible. With that in mind, please share the highest resolution image possible (no less than 300 dpi). Note: the dimensions for our front cover are 10" wide x 12" tall, and all art is subject to being trimmed to fit this size.
We look forward to seeing your submissions!
