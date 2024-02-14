Dual roles 

Steve Levins and Mrs. Kasha Davis on the set of "Imagination Station" at Blackfriars Theatre.
Local drag queen Mrs. Kasha Davis is more than a witty 1950s housewife character who found national fame on seasons seven and eight of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” When not in drag, Davis is Ed Popil, a beloved performer in the western New York area who works in tandem with his partner, Steve Levins, the behind-the-scenes force of Popil’s artistic journey.
Popil moved to Rochester in 1999 from Scranton, P.A. to open a local office of telemarketing company DialAmerica. He came out as gay shortly after moving to Rochester. Raised in nearby Batavia, Genesee County, Levins graduated from the University of Buffalo with a medical technology degree, and after eight years of commuting from his home in Batavia to Kodak for work, he moved to Rochester following a divorce.
“We had known each other [and] seen each other out,” said Popil. “He thought I was too crazy. I thought he was too shy. And we never approached each other.”
Popil decided to make the first move in 2003 by messaging Levins on gay.com. They talked for a few weeks. Levins had two daughters; for Popil, it was a bonus that has lasted now 21 years.
“[Levins’s daughters have] a wonderful mother and a wonderful father already,” he said. “I get to be there as a bonus step-parent and have no need to take over anyone’s position.”
MAX SCHULTE.
From left, Ed Popil and Steve Levins.
Their partnership embodies more than just a marriage; they’ve been a business duo since the birth of Mrs. Kasha Davis in 2004. The couple, along with Aggy Dune, are the pioneers in taking Rochester drag out of night clubs and into the mainstream. They started “Big Wigs,” at Golden Ponds in Greece with Mrs. Kasha Davis and Aggy Dune as the stars and Levins as the DJ.
Welcoming everyone with open arms is just one of the impactful traits the couple has.
Blackfriars Theatre Executive Director Mary Tiballi Hoffman has known the couple since 2010.
“They’re like the aunt and uncle (whose house) you really love going to,” she said. “They’re just so sweet and kind, warm and generous.”
MAX SCHULTE.
Mrs. Kasha Davis prepares to film "Imagination Station."
SUNY Brockport theater professor and artist at Blackfriars Theatre Danny Hoskins has also known them since 2010 and said they’re a great match in work settings.
“If Ed’s the electricity, [Steve is] the wire that grounds him,” said Hoskins. “He’s the one that will volunteer to make sure that Ed is calm, he’s confident, he’s secure, [and] that he has everything he needs. And he knows how to do everything he needs.”
With the rising success of Popil as Mrs. Kasha Davis, it doesn’t go unnoticed how vital a role Levins plays in supporting Popil’s performances. “Levins is the man behind the curtain,” said Tiballi Hoffman. “He takes care of the thankless logistics.”
MAX SCHULTE.
Mrs. Kasha Davis prepares to film "Imagination Station."
When they have free time, both love to get outside and explore nature — as well as spend a cozy night in. “It took me until my sobriety to begin to be grateful for the simple things,” said Popil. “And now, we look forward to a fabulous night together on our matching recliners with our dog at our feet.”
The couple also cited communication as important in their relationship — as well as finding time to have their own independence.
“There’s something really special about just being honest with each other and knowing that you're both in it for the long haul,” said Levins. “Then you know there’s nothing you can’t overcome.”
Michala Schram is a freelance contributor to CITY. Feedback about this article can be directed to [email protected].