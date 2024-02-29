Sharing the stage 

click to enlarge RAFAEL RODRIGUEZ.

MJ Savastano.

click to enlarge RAFAEL RODRIGUEZ.

Mario Savastano.

Mario and MJ Savastano understand why people can’t imagine working with their siblings. Over a decade ago, they would have agreed. Now, they are co-artistic directors of Dream Visualize Create Theatre Company and have directed four shows together as the Sav Sibs.The secret to their collaboration? “Some people might call it arguing,” Mario joked. “Positive arguing is great.”An English teacher at Wilson High School, Mario first founded DVC more than 20 years ago as a drama video club for students interested in making art after school. A Rochester native, he grew up writing and loved theater. He also noticed the positive effect the arts had on his younger sibling, MJ.The school club expanded into a community theater group that performs original and offbeat work at the Multi-Use Community Cultural Center. Many members are former Wilson students who have made theater a part of their adult lives.MJ got involved in DVC in 2011, after returning from living in Brooklyn. “My heart wasn’t there,” they said. “I knew Rochester would always be my home base.”With a theater degree from Nazareth, MJ has worn many hats in the Rochester theater scene, with credits as a stage manager, producer, playwright, costume designer, and educator. They’ve acted professionally with Geva and Blackfriars, and helped found two theater companies, Method Machine and Lady Parts Theatre Co.MJ brings this background to DVC along with a clear passion for their brother’s vision, which prioritizes affordability and diversity. “It’s about doing challenging works that make people think, that deal with issues a lot of people aren’t willing to address,” they said.DVC’s work is ambitious and challenging, always driven by purpose. Before each production, Mario asks,“Let's look at the world. What do we want to say about the world right now? How do we do that?”The projects span from a reimagining of “Romeo and Juliet” as a tale between two teenage girls in modern day Moscow (who both live in the end), to MJ’s adaptation of the dense Irish novel “At Swim, Two Boys,” written with direct permission from the author. Last summer, to honor their 20-year anniversary, they staged Mario’s original musical “More Than This,” which uses Vanessa Carlton’s music, also with her blessing.The siblings began consulting with each other on projects once they settled into their adult lives. They officially began directing together as the Sav Sibs when DVC returned to doing shows in-person after quarantine restrictions were lifted. It’s uncommon for a production to have two directors, but their teamwork reflects the supportive, collaborative nature of DVC.“(They) are respectful to everyone, including each other, and are always open for suggestions and interpretations while also maintaining their vision overall,” said actor Kiyomi Oliver, who joined DVC over a year ago and has performed in three shows with them.Mario said MJ helps him see the big picture of a production — pushing him to articulate the concept, then looking for ways to make sure lights, sound, staging, and costumes all come together to achieve the goal.Meanwhile, MJ appreciates Mario’s laidback, non-confrontational directing style. A self-proclaimed perfectionist, it’s helped them realize “we can find perfection in the way we play.”DVC has the MuCCC booked through 2026, with shows planned each July and November. Next up for this summer is an original piece by Mario called “The Alamo’s Last Stand,” a dance-heavy show inspired by the musical “Cabaret” and set in a modern-day queer club in Texas.Just as the siblings have grown over the years toward working together, they hope their shows inspire others to reflect and connect with each other.“Art is a fundamental part of who you are,” said Mario. “You want to learn and grow and change as a result.”