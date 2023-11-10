Theater Review | 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical!' 

Paris, 1899. Rehearsal for a new revue at the famed Moulin Rouge club in Montmartre. Can-can dancers in fishnet tights and corsets take the floor, beginning to gyrate along to… wait, is that … “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga?
Welcome to the Broadway tour of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical!,” an adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's fantastical 2001 jukebox film, featuring a curation of Broadway and pop songs remixed into original compositions woven through a love story. The musical is currently on tour at West Herr Auditorium Theater through November 19 as part of RBTL’s 2023-24 season
.
"Moulin Rouge" is an age-old tale: broke bohemian boy falls for beautiful starlet way out of his league. In this case, it’s Christian from Ohio (played earnestly by Christian Douglas), a fledgling songwriter who’s trying to pitch his music to Moulin Rouge’s shining Parisian star, Satine (played by the powerhouse Gabrielle McClinton). The two begin a clandestine love affair as they create and rehearse a show for Moulin Rouge’s new benefactor, the Duke of Monroth (played with despicable charm by Andrew Brewer), who has decided Satine will be his new mistress.
The stage version introduces newer song snippets from Lorde, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Regina Spektor, The Postal Service, fun., and more to freshen up the 19 musical numbers. And while 19 may sound like a lot, each entertaining act flows so well that no one is keeping count. And of course, “Come What May,” the original song immortalized in the film by Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman, remains intact as the anchor duet between Satine and Christian.
But a show of this magnitude can’t stand on curated radio hits alone. It must have a cast that carries the songs, dancing, and ultimately, the audience through the two-and-half hour run time.
And reader, this cast is up for the challenge. Every role is played with enthusiasm, from speaking to ensemble — resulting in a fun, sexy romp that will take you from swaying in your seat to dancing through curtain call.
Aside from the lead lovers and the Duke, other standout moments come from the effusive and affectionate Robert Petkoff as Harold Zidler, owner of Moulin Rouge; and from infectious bohemian duo Santiago (Danny Burgos) and Toulouse-Lautrec (Nick Rashad Burroughs). Dancer Nini (the fairy-like Sarah Bowden) brings a welcome sass to the stage.
Ushers had the monumental task of keeping audience members from snapping photos of the ornate set design by Derek McLane, with pulsing-red lighting design by Justin Townsend. On a cold fall night, it felt like being in solar light therapy and seemed to energize the buzzing audience. The costume design by Catherine Zuber successfully toes the line between traditional burlesque and circus flair.
The recipe for “Moulin Rouge” is deceptively simple: take a tale of star-crossed lovers, throw in some loosely interpreted history and (re)mix well with pop tunes performed by beautiful people. If music be the food of love, you’ll leave “Moulin Rouge” feeling more than satiated. rbtl.org/events/moulin-rouge
Leah Stacy is the editor of CITY. She can be reached at [email protected].
click image