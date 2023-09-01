CITY Visits | Bills Training Camp 

click to enlarge
For this month’s CITY Visits, we decided to expand our concept of what this feature looks like – tapping freelancer Narada J. Riley
to document Buffalo Bills camp at St. John Fisher University for a few days. Are we a sports magazine? No. But the Buffalo Bills are an undeniable part of our local culture, inspiring everything from menu items and watch parties to social media accounts (here’s lookin’ at you, @brotherbill716
) and spin-off merchandise.
A Bills game day is sacred in Western New York, bringing together families and friends over hot Buffalo chicken wings (side note: we’re team blue cheese) and breakable folding tables. So fire up the Fantasy draft picks, and raise a glass of Genny to this year’s season.
Let’s go, Buffalo!
click to enlarge
Abdul Bounds, 32, Rochester, NY
What’s your favorite part of the football season?
Locking up the division.
Where will you be watching the Bills?
Stadium home games and some road games.
click to enlarge
Sean and Brody Coddington, 39 and 12, Rochester, NY
How do you tailgate a Bills game?
Sean: Lots of food and beer with friends.
Have you ever jumped through a table?
Cody: Not yet, but when the time comes, I’ll know.
click to enlarge
Makalah Sizer, 23, Rochester, NY
What would be your locker room hype song?
"No Hands" by Waka Flaka Flame
Have you ever jumped through a table?
Yes, but not on purpose — I fell through one on accident, so not in the same spirit of Bills fans.
click to enlarge
Greg Connors, 53, Hornell, NY
What is your favorite part of football season?
My favorite part of football season is family. Western New York, everybody comes together.
celebrating the Bills, pregame, during, and post game.
Where will you be watching the games?
I will be watching the games wherever the Bills are. I’ll be in New York in September, I will be in London in October, I’ll be at every home game, I will be in Miami in January. If I’m not away I’ll be in the man cave!
What is your favorite game day snack?
My go-to is pepperoni pizza and a little Grey Goose and water!
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click image