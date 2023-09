CITY Visits | Bills Training Camp 

click to enlarge NARADA J. RILEY

click to enlarge NARADA J. RILEY

click to enlarge NARADA J. RILEY

click to enlarge NARADA J. RILEY

click to enlarge NARADA J. RILEY

click to enlarge NARADA J. RILEY

click to enlarge NARADA J. RILEY

click image

For this month’s CITY Visits, we decided to expand our concept of what this feature looks like – tapping freelancer Narada J. Riley to document Buffalo Bills camp at St. John Fisher University for a few days. Are we a sports magazine? No. But the Buffalo Bills are an undeniable part of our local culture, inspiring everything from menu items and watch parties to social media accounts (here’s lookin’ at you, @brotherbill716 ) and spin-off merchandise.A Bills game day is sacred in Western New York, bringing together families and friends over hot Buffalo chicken wings (side note: we’re team blue cheese) and breakable folding tables. So fire up the Fantasy draft picks, and raise a glass of Genny to this year’s season.celebrating the Bills, pregame, during, and post game.