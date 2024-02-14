Movie Review | ‘The Taste of Things’ 

[email protected]

One benefit to the cinematic doldrums of January and February is the chance for international titles to gain more spotlight. Typically, a movie like "The Taste of Things," directed by Trần Anh Hùng (known for "The Scent of Green Papaya" and "Norwegian Wood"), would have a limited release the year prior so it can qualify for the Academy Awards before expanding to wider markets in the new year. But “The Taste of Things,” for which Hung won ‘Best Director’ at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, makes its Rochester debut on Valentine's Day.Set in the late 1800s in France, the film opens with a breathtaking 20-minute scene of food being prepared. Cinematographer Jonathan Ricquebourg's camera glides around the kitchen as private cook Eugénie (Juliette Binoche) and her staff prepare an extravagant meal for Dodin Bouffant (Benoît Magimel) and his guests.The setting is serene — sunshine comes through the open door and windows, filling the kitchen with natural light, as a multi-course meal is prepared. There's no rushed energy or bellows of "Yes, Chef!" in "The Taste of Things," because Eugénie and Dodin treat cooking as an art form. Creating food takes time and care.Eugénie and Dodin have been working side-by-side for years and their professional relationship overlaps with a personal one. There's a love story within "The Taste of Things," but Hùng's film is not heavy on plot, nor does it try to be. Experiencing "The Taste of Things" is to exist in it, and the cinematography makes the audience feel they are watching the day-to-day lives of the characters without ever leering. Various plot points happen throughout the film, but the movie succeeds in feeling less structured and more observational.At two hours and 15 minutes, "The Taste of Things" may require a patient viewer because not one scene feels rushed to get to the next. Could the movie have used a trim in the edit room? Perhaps. But what Hùng does here is much more skillful than trying to perfect the pace. He puts viewers under the film's quiet spell, transporting them back in time to live amongst his characters. It's a delicate balance befitting a delicate film."The Taste of Things" became a bit of a hot button issue when France chose to submit it for Oscar consideration over the buzzier "Anatomy of a Fall" (nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture). Ultimately, "The Taste of Things" was not nominated in the Best International Feature category, but this sensual, visual film shouldn't fall off the savvy moviegoer's radar.