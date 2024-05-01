Album Review | 'Dragon House' 

click to enlarge

&amp;amp;lt;a href="https://multibird.bandcamp.com/album/dragon-house"&amp;amp;gt;Dragon House by Multibird&amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;gt;

&amp;amp;lt;a href="https://multibird.bandcamp.com/album/dragon-house"&amp;amp;gt;Dragon House by Multibird&amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;gt;

&amp;lt;a href="https://multibird.bandcamp.com/album/dragon-house"&amp;gt;Dragon House by Multibird&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;

[email protected]

click image

Aboard a ship captained by Rochester alternative folk stalwart Seth Hebert-Faergolzia, Multibird's quilted layers are presented fresh with "Dragon House," the band's first release on Needlejuice Records (a lauded Nashville indie outfit whose other talents include King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard).Upon cracks of a single snare, "Pity Party" builds in a musical round, ‘doe-a-deer’ format, but with the intricacy of a master looper — leading into the theatrical "Runners on Their Way." Meditation commences, and as the track develops into a bubble-blowing, vocalized shanty, the passenger gets a sense that the captain is also the builder."Feather" is a still life, both reflection on one's purpose and a minor anthem to holding on, delivered with a voracity reserved for important pleas. "Maybe I Will" is a jaunty country nursery rhyme, almost teaching a new alphabet with different sets of ABCs propelled by low horn jug chaos.Proceeding in a Waitsian two-step, "Truest Blood" is corduroy-core in the wild — a love song with crackling fire-truck accordion, desert guitar rolls and an "Inner Light" vocalized chorus in support of singular commitment:The alternative psych-soul of "Devil Devil" eludes demons with tempo shifts and mixed meters, and is calmed next by "Holy Mother," a quirky monastic chant. "Call To Action" features well-arranged brass atop complex forms, which aid this rapid-fire ska mosh of positivity:"Hi" showcases Hebert-Faergolzia's acoustic freak-folk chops, and is comfortably in the earnest worlds of both singer-songwriter and psychedelic choral deconstruction. This open-mindedness allows for the consideration of great concepts, with the largest query of 'em all up for interpretation on "Positively Purposeful", a ballad about "everything ever" which offers a powerful turn of phrase:"Dragon House" allows enticing glimpses into an abbey of sorts, clearing space for its listener to reflect and convene alongside the devout.