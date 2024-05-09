Album Review | 'Legacy: A Centennial Celebration of JJ Johnson" 

click to enlarge

click image

In the world of jazz, the trombone is a bit of a stepchild. It’s an unusually expressive instrument, capable of everything from French horn-like elegance to guttural roughness. But over decades, the melismatic saxophone and the more in-your-face trumpet have hogged the be-bop spotlight. That is, unless J.J. Johnson was playing. During his career — from the 1940’s to his death in 2001 — Johnson proved the trombone could hold equal status.That’s why Johnson is revered by Rochester-born trombonist Nick Finzer. On his new album, “Legacy: A Centennial Celebration of JJ Johnson,” Finzer, who graduated from the Eastman School of Music, honors Johnson. He’s joined by three of Johnson’s former bandmates: pianist Renee Rosnes, bassist Rufus Reid and drummer Lewis Nash. The disc was recorded at Rudy Van Gelder Studio, Johnson’s favorite.“Legacy” features new arrangements of Johnson’s compositions, songs from his repertoire and a couple of Finzer’s tunes written in the style of Johnson. Like all jazz greats, Johnson put his unique imprint on standards and they are represented here by an excellent rendition of Arthur Johnston and Johnny Burke’s “Pennies From Heaven.”No tribute to Johnson would be complete without his most gorgeous composition, “Lament,” and Finzer’s arrangement brings out all of the beauty. Other Johnson tunes include an energetic take on “Say When,” a mellow treatment of “Shortcake” and a traditional blues rendition of “Fatback.” With every solo, Finzer proves he is an heir to Johnson’s trombone prowess.The album’s second ballad, Rosnes’s “Malaga Moon,” was a mainstay in Johnson’s repertoire. Rosnes and Reid both play exquisite solos on the track. “That Thing” and “CC” are trombone showcases by Finzer, who goes to town on both. The former features Nash in a stellar drum solo, while Rosnes contributes a superb piano flight on the latter.