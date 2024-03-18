Album Review | 'Lonesome Cowboy' 

click to enlarge

Rochester’s reggae royalty in Majestics have been a mainstay in the local music scene for decades, and they continue their relevance with the release of “Lonesome Cowboy.” The eight-track collection has the roots-reggae underpinnings that have long characterized the band’s sound, but the music is stylistically expansive. A classic rock feel abounds, and smatterings of Americana — both lyrically and sonically — make for delightful diversions.As ever, Majestics’ songs are tuneful and dig into the groove. The title track opens the proceedings with subtle, mid-tempo danceability. Jim Schwarz provides a steady hand on bass guitar, and Ron Stackman’s endearing vocals combine an excellent tenor range with scratchy gravitas — a timbre similar to that of Eagles’s singer Don Henley. That classic rock comparison extends to songs like “Buck Rogers,” with its atmospheric guitar conjuring wide open spaces and a sense of pervasive mystery.An American Western theme weaves its way throughout the album. Trouble seems to lurk around every corner, from the threat of an unsettling neighbor in the unavoidably catchy “Man Next Door” to the presence of a ‘lone ranger’ on “In Danger.”Majestics nod to their former collaborator, the late Lee “Scratch” Perry, with their version of his instrumental track “Untitled Riddim.” The song manages to mix reggae, smooth jazz, folk, and even Middle Eastern melody in a blender for a tasty concoction.Elsewhere, the band’s take on the traditional classic “Drunken Sailor” is pitch-perfect in its stylistic tone, as a rustic fiddle solo flourishes against signature reggae rhythms. Musically, it’s an encapsulation of an unlikely but effective mash-up in which Caribbean vibes meet the big-sky sonics of desert rock. As a whole, “Lonesome Cowboy” is a fun escape that feels both nostalgic and fresh.